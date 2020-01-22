Thomas Rhett's daughters dressed me like a princess

advertisement

Thomas RhettDaughters get what they want – why Dustin Lynch Let her dress him like a princess.

“His girls, they run the show,” said the 34-year-old singer from “Ridin ‘Roads” on Tuesday, January 21, exclusively to Willa [4] and Ada [2]. ] You dress me up too. “

Dustin Lynch and Thomas Rhett. Al Wagner / Invision / AP / Shutterstock; Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The Tennessee native told us that things were different when he toured with Luke Bryanwho shares Thomas, 11, and Tatum, 9, with his wife, Caroline Boyer,

“Luke would have his kids outside, but they’re little boys, so there were tough times behind the scenes,” said the graduate from Lipscomb University. “Luke is a man’s absolute turmoil and the cutest man on earth. The doors always open with hatch. We had some crazy wild times. This is the craziest tour I’ve ever taken. He and his crew got out of control. “

Dustin Lynch talks to us weekly. Us weekly

As for Rhett, 29, Lynch had a “fun” time with the singer “Die a Happy Man” because “they grew up in Nashville [as it were]”. Lynch said to us: “We got our first songs and deals and everything at the same time, so this connection was real.”

The Georgian-born adopted Willa in August 2017 and welcomed Ada three months later. In July he and his wife Lauren Akinsannounced that they are expecting their third child. “We concluded that we don’t have enough princess dresses in the house, so we’ll add another Akins girl to the family early next year,” the former 30-year-old nurse told her Instagram unveiling. “Despite the initial shock from Thomas Rhett, we are absolutely overjoyed for our little girl!” Our girls can’t wait to meet their little sister. “

Not only do his daughters love to dress their father – and friends – in princess dresses, they often wear dresses themselves. When Rhett performed at the American Music Awards in November, the little ones bobbed up and down on television in blue dresses.

Lynch released his latest album, Tullahoma, on Friday January 17th.

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi

