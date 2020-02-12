Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child on February 10, a little girl they called Lennon Love Akins.

“Her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face,” Akins wrote in a post announcing the arrival of her third daughter, which also includes some cute family pictures.

Baby Lennon was born at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning and weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz., And photos show that her big sisters are embracing her new roles:

“Lots of dark hair and blue eyes,” adds Mama. “We couldn’t be in love.” Baby Lennon has a full dark hair and is a perfect mix of her country star father and mother.

“My wife is just amazing and was a champion from birth,” Rhett writes in his own post on Instagram. “The Lord is so good and I am so thankful for my beautiful growing family.”

“They pray for us when we go from man to man, defense to zone,” he jokes.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins married in October 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May 2017 after undergoing a year-long adoption process from Uganda. In August of the same year they welcomed their second daughter, Ada James. She was the couple’s first biological child.

They announced that they had expected again in two posts on social media on July 23, 2019.

“Glad to share that I’m paying 3 weddings now. I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl !!” Rhett wrote while his wife wrote, “We found that we don’t have enough princess dresses in the house, so we’ll add another Akins girl to the family early next year.”

“Despite the initial shock from Thomas Rhett … we are absolutely overjoyed for our little girl!” She added.

Akins revealed that it had been difficult to keep her pregnancy secret since she had shown up since she was only seven weeks together. She added that she already had severe nausea at this stage of her pregnancy.

The couple’s older daughters were already excited about the prospect of another sister. Willa Gray had prayed for the baby every night, and Ada James liked to touch her mother’s belly and speak to the baby.

Rhett triumphs both professionally and privately. His last album, Center Point Road, was released in 2019 and has achieved two No. 1 hits with “Look What God Gave Her” and “Remember You Young”. The third single on the album is a duet with Jon Pardi. “Beer Can’t Fix” is currently on country radio.

Rhett will soon be a big brother again. His father, country singer and famous songwriter Rhett Akins, is expecting a son with his wife Sonya in March.

