We congratulate Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins warmly: their family of four has grown into a group of five with the arrival of another daughter.

Lennon Love Akins arrived at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (February 10th) and weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. According to her mother, she has “a lot of dark hair and blue eyes”.

“Her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face,” Lauren adds as she shares a bevy of adorable photos of Baby Lennon’s big sisters and parents who love her. “We couldn’t be in love.”

Lennon is the third daughter of Rhett and Lauren, who married in 2012 when they were in their early 20s. In 2017, the couple officially welcomed Willa Gray, who adopted them from Uganda, Africa. Later that year, Lauren gave birth to her second child, Ada James.

It was such a pleasure to see how this little angel was brought into the world. My wife is just amazing, “Rhett writes on Instagram.” It was probably the most beautiful thing I have ever seen in my life when our children met Lennon for the first time! Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters in the world. “

“The gentleman is so good and I am so thankful for my beautiful growing family,” added the singer. “They pray for us as we move from zone to zone.”

In an interview with the DJ and radio personality Bobby Bones, Rhett said that his family was convinced that the newcomer would be a boy – but he was overjoyed to welcome another daughter. “I think before we had children I always thought I should be the father who had boys, but now that I have girls my heart has become so tender,” explains Rhett.

“I’ve never looked at anyone like my girls,” he adds. “It’s crazy, the emotion you feel when you knock it down and say, ‘Okay, love you little girl’ and (they say) ‘I love you, dad.’ It breaks your heart every time. “

According to Rhett, he and Lauren have no children – not even nearby. “Lauren and I would like to say goodbye whenever the time is right,” he says. “Lauren wants to have five children. When we become five, my wife will likely say, ‘We can have six children.’ That’s exactly the kind of person who is my wife.”

When listening to Rhett’s music, it becomes clear that his family plays a major role in his life. The singer has transformed his everyday experiences into hits like “Life Changes”, a single number 1, in which Rhett speaks directly about his experiences with marrying and becoming a father.

