Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akin's cutest family moments: pictures

Country Sweet! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have adorable daughters and love spending time with the little ones – and documenting their most beautiful moments on social media.

The singer “Die a Happy Man” and his child treasure adopted their daughter Willa from Uganda in May 2017. “I’ve always wanted to adopt,” Akins told Us Weekly exclusively two years later. “My mother has actually been adopted. I am a product of an adopted family. It has always been something very natural for me. When I saw her … I was very attracted to her. I just tell everyone that she was always my baby. It only took us a little longer to find each other. “

The former nurse continued: “I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her. Without hesitation, he said, “Take her home. It belongs to us. We will take care of that. ‘

Willa came home in May 2017 and Akins gave birth to Ada three months later.

“Our little girl is here,” said the author of Live in Love when she released her Instagram reveal in August 2017. “Sweet Ada James Akins was born last night at 10:28 am after almost 36 hours of work (only Jesus got me through – and she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and smells so sweet that I just can’t stand it! Now we’re all fine, we’re just resting. Thank you for your prayers – it is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I love her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a little sister? More pictures will follow, so get ready haha. “

In July, she and the Grammy candidate announced that they had baby # 3 on the way. “I’m happy to announce that I’m now paying three weddings,” the country singer wrote alongside his wife’s baby bump photos. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it is a girl !! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, you will be the best big sisters! Get the nuts out.”

Scroll on to see Rhett and Akins’ cutest moments with Willa and Ada over the years, from their epic Halloween family costumes to their award-winning show debut.

