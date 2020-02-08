Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, turned to social media on Friday (February 7th) to update fans, as she will now give birth to her third daughter at any time.

Akins shared a picture of herself with her two daughters Willa Gray and Ada James, referring to the child she was expecting.

“Could be the last time I can hold all 3 girls so easily,” she writes to accompany the picture.

It’s not clear if she’s hinting that her third daughter will be due soon, but Rhett said in an interview with Bobby Bones that her due date should be February 3, which is now in the rearview mirror for almost a week.

Rhett and Akins married in October 2012 and welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in May 2017. They adopted her from Uganda after an exhausting one-year trial. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Ada James, in August 2017.

They announced that they would expect another daughter on social media on July 23.

Rhett also works professionally. His last album, Center Point Road, has two No. 1 hits in “Look What God Gave Her” and “Remember You Young” and the third single from the album, a duet with Jon Pardi entitled “Beer Can’t “,” Fix “is currently on Country Radio.

Rhett’s father, country singer and famous songwriter Rhett Akins, is expecting a son with his wife Sonya in March, so that the singer will become a big brother again within a few weeks of having his own daughter.

Thomas Rhett fans will love Riley Green

These country stars welcomed all babies in 2019: