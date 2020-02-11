Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially parents of three children! On Tuesday, the couple announced that Akins gave birth to a little girl, Lennon Love Akins, on Monday, Baby Lennon joins the big sisters Willa Grace, 4, and Ada James, 2, and Akins shared the good news on her Instagram with a slideshow of photos that started with a sweet snapshot of Willa Grace and Ada James, her little one Kissed sister on the head.

“Our early Valentine’s Day baby was born yesterday, February 10th, and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins,” Akins wrote. “9 pounds 2 ounces of Lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We couldn’t be in love.”

Other photos included Rhett and Akins with their baby in the hospital, as well as some close-ups of Baby Lennon wearing an orange onesie and a tiny yellow headband.

Rhett and Akins announced in July that their family would expand and publish a series of photos of themselves and their girls by the pool.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’m now paying three weddings,” Rhett said. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl! I love you so much (Lauren). WG and AJ, you will be the best big sisters! Bring the crazy ones with you.”

The family unveiling revealed a photo of the group in their swimsuits with Willa Gray and Ada James putting their hands on their mother’s tummy, and a photo of the group discovering that they would greet another girl with a cloud of pink dust explodes in the air.

“We decided that we didn’t have enough princess dresses in the house, so we’ll add another Akins girl to the family early next year,” Akins signed her own post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see the video), we are absolutely overjoyed for our little girl!”

“Our girls can’t wait to meet their little sister. Willa Gray prays for her every night (heart in a puddle every time) (and) she and Ada James love to touch my stomach and talk to her – especially “Because I’ve shown it since I’ve been SEVEN weeks,” she continued. “So it feels like we have hidden this secret for ETERNITY. And I want to apologize to everyone I canceled, said no or was just MIA, but for a second I wasn’t sure whether I was pregnant or just vomited to make a living, but it’s soooo worth it, we’re so excited! And if you need TR, you can find him in the REI camping department and buy dude stuff … …. jk, he’s excited too. “

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz