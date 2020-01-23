Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins eagerly await baby # 3

advertisement

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are ready for their third bundle of joy. That would be especially Lauren, who seems to have entered the officially “uncomfortable” phase of pregnancy.

The 29-year-old shared an update on the pregnancy on social media and published a video of his wife and her constantly growing stomach in the doctor’s office. “For @laur_akin’s mental health, we hope the little girl will come here this week,” he signed the cute video.

When Thomas discovers in the video that the baby will be born on February 3, he asks Lauren what she thinks the baby’s date of birth will actually be.

“I hope to God that it’s a little earlier than February 3rd,” Lauren replies with a laugh (but every mom who was there knows she’s not kidding).

Before Christmas, Thomas surprised his wife by sending her and her best friend on vacation to Key West to make a baby moon for girlfriends before the little bundle arrives.

The couple’s two daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray and 2-year-old Ada James, are ready to be big sisters. Lauren shared that Willa prays for her sister every night, while Willa and Ada talk to her stomach every day.

Last summer, Thomas and Lauren made the big announcement that they were baby no. 3. “I am pleased to announce that I am now paying three weddings. I am so blessed that our third child is on the way and it is a girl,” exclaimed Thomas.

This summer Thomas starts his Center Point Road Tour when the baby is about four and a half months old. The tour with Cole Swindell and Hardy ends in late August.

See pictures of Thomas Rhett, mother of Lauren Akins at AMAs 2019:

