SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) – Bob Thomas, whose legal career led him to the state’s highest court, announced his resignation on Monday, but only after a decade as the Chicago Bears’ place kicker.

The 67-year-old Republican said he would leave the Illinois Supreme Court after 20 years in late February. He was chief judge from 2005 to 2008 and the first to be elected by DuPage County.

Thomas, who helped Notre Dame win the national championship in 1973 and is the fourth-best scorer of all time for the bears, enrolled in law school during his professional career and was admitted to the bar in 1981.

He spent seven years in civil practice before being elected DuPage County’s Circuit Judge in 1988, gaining a seat on the Second District Court of Appeals in 1994, and being named Supreme Court in 2000.

“His great sense of humor made a challenging job more enjoyable for everyone,” said Judge Anne M. Burke. “He led important judicial initiatives in the areas of professionalism, courtesy, legal training and transparency.”

During his tenure as Chief Justice, Thomas established the Supreme Court commission, which emerged from a committee to restore the courtesy of the courts. Notable opinions written by Thomas included one that stated that former governor George Ryan was not entitled to a public pension due to federal corruption convictions, and one that found that Ryan’s 167 inmates were unconstitutional of the death row granted grace This sparked a debate about the abolition of the death penalty in Illinois.

Thomas will return to the Power Rogers law firm in Chicago with his son Jonathan. “While I will miss the collegial atmosphere with my peers at the court, I am ready to return to legal practice and help clients achieve justice,” said Thomas in a statement.

Thomas was Notre Dame’s place kicker for three years and scored the winning goal in the Sugar Bowl in 1973, giving the Irish a 24:23 win over Alabama and the national title.

His 629 points in 10 years with the bears are in fourth place behind the kickers Robbie Gould and Kevin Butler and the legendary runback Walter Payton. Thomas also played for the Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers and New York Giants.

The second district appellate judge, Michael J. Burke, was named Thomas’s successor on March 1. He will remain in office until December 5, 2022.

