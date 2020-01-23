advertisement

Thomas Markle is busy again, and this time the estranged father of Meghan Markle gave another interview in which he admitted that he had taken pictures before his daughter’s wedding Prince Harry, and reportedly still a reduction in the profit of their sales for two years.

According to the mirror, Thomas shared his side of what happened between him and his daughter in a Channel 5 documentary entitled:Thomas Markle: My StoryThat was broadcast on Wednesday.

advertisement

I want everyone to know that I am not all the messy things that are said about me, “Thomas begins, explaining why he agreed to give the exclusive interview. “I want Harry and Meghan to see that this is not fair. I don’t exist for them. Harry said to me: “If you had listened to me, this would not have happened to you, if I had stayed in the house and never spoke to anyone, this would not have happened. That was very rude for me to say, especially when he knew that I was in a hospital bed. At that moment I said to him, “It’s a shame I didn’t die because you could pretend you were sad,” and then I hung them up. I was done. That may have caused everything, I don’t know. But since then I have not heard or spoke of them anymore.

Although he admits that Meghan and Harry, along with the royal family, will be angry with him for conducting interviews, he is reportedly saying in the documentary that he will continue to do them for money. Harry and Meghan owe him, he says.

I’m going to defend myself and it’s being paid for. I’m not going to refuse to be paid for it. I will do future things and get paid for it, I think. I do not give a hoot. They owe me at this point. The princes owe me. Harry owes me something. Meghan owes me. What I went through, I should reward. My daughter told me that she will take care of me when I reach my last years. I am now in my last years, it’s time to take care of dad

Thomas, who now lives in Rosarito, Mexico, told the TV documentary that a period in which Meghan lived with him from 11 to 16 was the “happiest years” of his life. He showed images of their time together, including a clip of Meghan in a school play. Thomas said:

I knew from the day she was born that she was going to do that. It didn’t come as a surprise or a shock to me, I gave her a sense of pride, I gave her a sense of duty and work.

Harry flew back from London to Canada on Monday, where he has to start a new life after the Sussexes have announced they will retire as senior royals.

advertisement