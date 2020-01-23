Thomas Markle song about daughter Meghan Markle

advertisement

Uncovered lies? Thomas Markle is ready to tell everything in a new documentary for British Channel 5 – including what really happened after his daughter’s royal wedding. Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry,

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama: knowing everything

Thomas Markle and Meghan Duchess of Sussex. The sun / MEGA; Highlight Large / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

After his 38-year-old daughter made the alliance in England in May 2018, the 75-year-old former cameraman conducted an interview Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain in December 2018. Thomas told the show host at the time that after the wedding he had spoken to Meghan and Harry, 35, and they had sorted things out. Now he says it’s all a lie.

advertisement

“I actually lied on the Piers show,” Thomas said in the Channel 5 honeymoon documentary released on Wednesday, January 22, don’t worry about me, I’m fine. ‘And that was all a lie.’

He added, “So I made her picture look a little better.”

Meghan Markle’s family: everything we know about the royal in-laws

During the original December 2018 interview with Morgan, 54, Thomas claimed that his daughter and son-in-law “ghosted” him after the staged paparazzi picture scandal that happened before the wedding.

At the time, Thomas told the GMB hosts that he was “apologizing a hundred times” for the pictures that were staged and published shortly before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, including the pictures of Thomas reading a newspaper article about the royal couple and their wedding preparations ,

In the new documentary, which was shot over six days in October 2019, Thomas admitted that he had lied again – this time to Harry that he had dealt with the pictures.

“I denied it,” he said in the documentation of his conversation with Harry after the pictures were released. “All Harry asked me was that I was posing for the dimensions of a suit and I said, ‘No, I wasn’t posing for the dimensions of a suit, I was measured for a new hoodie. ‘I told them that. “

He explained: “Of course it was a lie. I lied to him. I’m not proud of it, but I did. “

The royal family’s most shocking feuds in history

Thomas further announced that he orchestrated the photos to “change my picture” even though he was “not doing it for the money” at the time. He added that he no longer wanted to do interviews or take pictures without them.

“I’ll defend myself and get paid for it,” he revealed in the documentary. “I don’t care. At this point they owe me something. The Royals owe me something. Harry owes me something, Meghan owes me something. What I went through should be rewarded.”

He said Meghan once told him that when he reached his “past years” she would “take care of him” and that he was now ready. “It’s time to take care of Papa,” he said.

The documentary was released a week after reports that Thomas was scheduled to testify against Meghan in her lawsuit against the publisher of the mail on Sunday. The Pennsylvania native is said to be the primary defense witness, the Daily Mail reported on January 14.

advertisement