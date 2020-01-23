Thomas Markle shares rarely seen photos of Meghan Markle, and she looks just like Baby Archie

advertisement

Thomas Markle talks about the life of his estranged daughter Meghan Markle before becoming king. During an insightful documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, the retired light director shared rare and never-before-seen photos of his daughter, before she had ever coined the Duchess of Sussex, in a role that she now seems to be trying to escape with her and husband Prince Harrys royal exit.

Thomas Markle opens Megan’s childhood with a wealth of invisible photos https://t.co/5n3CRsi541 via https://t.co/seF52Ishxe

– Sir Olusegun Lanre-Iyanda (@SirSLI), January 23, 2020

advertisement

During the 90-minute documentary, Markle shared dozens of never-before-seen photos of Markle’s life before becoming engaged to Harry and then affecting her. Below the pictures were photos of the day of her birth and her younger years, showing Meghan, who had a remarkable resemblance to her 8-month-old son Archie.

Other photos showed her and her father, pictures of Meghan with her mother, Doria Ragland, and family reunions, including Christmas and summer picnics in California, and photos of the moment she secured her breakout role in suits.

Click here to see more of the photos Markle shared in the Daily Mail.

Along with the dozens of photos, Markle also shared a home video with Meghan’s school productions, her high school diploma, and her way to college.

In the documentary, Markle thought about the birth of his daughter in August 1981 and described her childhood as “the happiest of my life”.

“When she was born, I couldn’t have been happier,” he recalled. “They gave it to me, I saw her face, her little fingers were wrapped around my fingers and that was it, I was in love. I only knew that she was going to be something special. I was just knocked down by this child. It was her . ” just beautiful and I just couldn’t put it down. “

Although Markle and his daughter stayed close to each other even after they graduated from high school, Markle said that he still saw them “three to four times a week”, their relationship started to get pissed off after they got in touch with Harry. The situation only worsened when he was involved in a paparazzi scandal and had to resign from the royal wedding due to a health crisis. Despite the divide in their relationship, however, Markle says he still supports his daughter.

“She was supported and loved by all sides of her (American) family,” said Markle. “The family she joined is much stiffer than the one she left.”

Although the documentary is proving controversial among royal fans on social media, Markle said at the start of the film that he wanted “everyone to know that I’m not all the trashy things that are said about me”.

advertisement