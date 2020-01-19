advertisement

While Queen Elizabeth said what she is proud of Meghan Markle after the royal family has announced their resignation, Meghan’s father has expressed his “disappointment” about his daughter.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, the royal couple has pulled out because they have decided to follow their own path, leaving them as senior members of the royal family.

advertisement

The 75-year-old, known for his constant criticism of Meghan in the media, slammed the royal couple in a new documentary on Channel 5, Sky News reports.

Thomas Markle told Channel 5 news in the documentary that he believed Meghan “threw away every girl’s dream.” He said:

It is disappointing because she actually has every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to be a princess and she has that and now she throws it away, because it looks like she is throwing it away for money.

The interview was filmed after the couple announced that they would return as senior members of the royal family. Channel 5 published part of the interview on Sunday and said the full documentary would be broadcast “in the coming weeks”.

View the clip below:

“They destroy it, they chew it, make it shabby – they turn it into a Walmart with a crown on it.”

Meghan’s father has criticized the couple’s decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

More here: https://t.co/NIRgevWgrK pic.twitter.com/aKLVmLfvUO

– Sky News (@SkyNews) January 19, 2020

advertisement