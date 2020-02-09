Neil Young’s annual charity event for The Bridge School saw some incredible acts on his stage. A memorable moment came from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke in 2002 when the singer reported on Young’s classic “After The Gold Rush”.

The following footage shows the entirety of the two performances Yorke gave for the benefit concert and shows how the star records the 1970 piano number with a touching authenticity.

Thom Yorke wasn’t exactly the solo artist he is today when he was invited to perform at the annual event in 2002. With previous acts like David Bowie, Tom Petty and Young himself, some of the leading rockers had been on stage. Although this would be four years before York’s debut solo album The Eraser, the video below shows that he was more than able to keep an audience alone.

The singer provided both nights of the event with a wonderfully touching performance by some Radiohead Stalwarts, including “True Love Waits” and “Paranoid Android”. But it was in the last moments of the first evening that Yorke captivated the audience.

Yorke is a big fan of Neil Young, but his obsession with the songwriter started under strange circumstances. As a 16-year-old, he sent some home admissions to the BBC. “They said,” This guy sounds like Neil Young, “Yorke told the BBC in 2008.” I said, “Who is Neil Young?”

The singer soon found himself in a nearby record store to write his injustice and picked up Young 1970’s LP After The Gold Rush. “I immediately fell in love with his music,” said Yorke. “He has the soft vibrato that no one else has. In addition, it was his attitude to the way he laid down songs. It’s always about putting what’s in your head right now and staying true to it no matter what it is. “

After being asked by Young to perform at the event, Yorke decided to pay homage to the artist and the first album he bought by covering the title track as the final number for his first appearance. It starts at 3:25 p.m. in the video below.

In the clip, Yorke, who sits down on the famous piano on stage, says: “This is Neil Young’s piano, and this piano makes me do it” while playing the first notes of “After The Gold Rush”. The crowd roars and Yorke cemented the touching moment with a wonderful performance.

See how Thom Yorke performed Neil Young’s classic “After The Gold Rush” and his entire appearance at The Bridge School Benefit in 2002:

“Everything in the right place”

‘I might be wrong’

‘There there

‘Happy’

“After the Gold Rush”

morning bell

‘Beautiful dream’

‘True love is waiting’

“Paranoid Android”