director Nicolas Pesce‘S The resentment, a sequel to the 2004 American remake, wasn’t exactly a hit with critics, but it turned out to be profitable at the box office and raised $ 43.9 million worldwide between January 3 and today. Mind you, this is a far cry from the film’s global gross profit of $ 187 million in 2004, but certainly not a total loss for Sony.

The film’s theatrical release is now over and The Grudge is coming home, as we learned today Digital on March 10th and Blu-ray & DVD on March 24th,

Special features? For the beginning a “terrible alternative ending” and additional scenes.

The Grudge was devastated by critics and received a rare “F” by CinemaScore, although the structure, desolation, and abrupt end of the film are certainly responsible for much of the criticism. For what it is worth, I barely felt that the film produced by Sam Raimi was the catastrophe that many chose (you can read my review here), but maybe I am alone with this thought Island.

Those who know me know that I am often …

The film, directed by Nicolas Pesce, follows a detective (Andrea Riseborough) who investigates serious suspicious deaths that all come from one house.

As soon as she comes in, the curse clings to her and doesn’t let her go.

Horror veteran Lin Shaye (Insidious) stars too, along with Demian Bichir (The nun), John Cho (“The Exorcist”), Betty Gilpin (“Glow”), Jacki Weaver and Frankie Faison,

Once it has you, it will never let you go … 😱👻 #TheGrudge comes home on Digital 3/10, Blu-ray & DVD on 3/24 with a terrible alternative ending! Https: //t.co/g1ZmQ14PgN pic.twitter.com/PdFPKajIvc

– The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie), February 13, 2020