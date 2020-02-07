Advertisement

THAT WAS THE WORLD by Ellie Moon (tarragon). In the tarragon extra space (30 Bridgman). Runs until March 1st. $ 22- $ 70.416-531-1827, tarragontheatre.com. See listing. Evaluation: NNN

Ellie MoonThe new piece about the fragility of white is full of succinct moments, but has to be polished before it can really shine.

John (R. H. Thomson), a white professor of indigenous law at a nameless Canadian university in a nameless city, resists what he sees as a “token” mediation in his department and eventually crosses the line when he pressures his student Nimi (Dakota Ray Hebert) to file a formal complaint. When personal interests and political motives blur, events escalate.

The first half is gripping and reveals the nuances of John’s character and how he annoys the deputy dean (Kim Nelson) and can be condescended to Nimi. Then his daughter Ava (Rachel VanDuzer) annoys a friend of the emerging gossip about a biased remark he made in a recent lecture.

The dialogue with Moon is lively and authentic, and Thomson’s monologues, which demonstrate John’s genuine (though misguided) mistrust of his colleagues, offer an insightful but not overly sympathetic window into his world.

But the second half loses focus. At first glance, Moon’s story seems to be about the impact that all of this has on Nimi, but in the final scenes, the plot swings in unexpected and fictional directions.

The performances are captivating throughout, especially the heartfelt scenes between Thomson and VanDuzer, in which Ava warns her father and reveals her love and frustration to one another. Richard RoseThe direction is clever, keeps the set sparse and creates space so that the story can unfold in the relationships.

The piece by Moon offers many moments of depth and insight, but first has to find out its core so that the story really resonates.

