We hate to say it, but we believe that our bags are a major cause of poor posture and back pain. We love how a crossbody keeps your hands free, but pushes all that heavy weight on our shoulder all day every day? Not the greatest. However, we cannot say that we would be happy to switch to clutches or bags only. We need our crossbodies!

Instead of brushing some kind of bag out of our closet, the more sensible solution is to find one that eliminates the problems. It’s like buying extremely stiff and uncomfortable shoes. You just won’t carry them any further – you will find a pair that feels better. This is exactly what we thought when we discovered this Vera Bradley beauty!

Get the Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Handbag with triple zip (originally up to $ 70) from $ 38 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct at the time of publication, February 8th, 2020. Subject to changes.

This Vera Bradley crossbody is made of 100% quilted cotton that is practically weightless. It’s like a cute, colorful little cloud is hanging on your shoulder! The adjustable neck strap is also made of cotton so that it doesn’t reach into your shoulder like a thick leather or chain strap. What else do we love about this cotton bag? It is machine washable!

This bag has over 1,200 reviews and shoppers can’t even count the number of compliments they’ve received since wearing it. You also can’t even count the amount of items you can fit. It’s small, but incredibly spacious. One said they had a phone, a tablet, a handkerchief, a wallet and a comb all at once and had enough space!

When it comes to storage, this bag is practically an icon. As the name suggests, it has three zippers – one on the top and two more on the outside. Check the back of the bag for a slip pocket too! There are more pockets inside. We can pretty much put our whole life into this thing!

Perhaps the most incredible thing about this bag is that it is available in almost 50 colors and has so many fun prints to choose from. Do you want some flowers? Beachy? Tweed? Abstract? There’s a bag in there for you. They all have adorable supplements. This bag proves that fun, function and elegance can exist at the same time and we know that we have to experience it for ourselves!

