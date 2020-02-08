When was the last time you bought a piece of clothing that really impressed you? None without whom you thought: “Oh, that’s cute” or “Yes, I really should take one of them.” Maybe your heart beat a little faster or you couldn’t stop smiling, or maybe you took selfies in the locker room a little too long because you weren’t quite ready to take them off. Do you miss this feeling? Get ready, because it will come back soon – quickly!

We were basically overwhelmed by emotions when we discovered this long velvet blazer on Amazon. Sometimes when we think we’ve seen it all, a piece like this pops up and just blows us around. It’s a little bit dramatic, a little capricious, a little bit sophisticated and 100% perfect – all for under $ 30!

Amazon see it!

Get the R.Vivimos Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Blazer from $ 26 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct at the time of publication, February 5th, 2020. Subject to changes.

This piece sneaks up quickly after 1,000 reviews and our buyers also lose it because they are in love. They say they don’t think they have ever owned a garment that has received as many compliments as this. You love how cozy it is, but still super flattering and even romantic. This could be just the thing for your Valentine’s Day – especially in Wine Red or Peachblow!

They say they saw similar models for three times their price, but this was the easy choice. Reviewers also point to the Stevie Nicks Vibes – a commendable aspect for us!

This is such a unique blazer. It has a soft velvet shell, the hem of which extends below the knees. We need to give this hem the attention it deserves. It’s a waterfall style that flows down from the waist and drapes – but what’s sticking out from under the velvet? Transparent chiffon ruffles provide even more freedom of movement!

This boho chic blazer is definitely your new choice for any kind of event you want to impress – or when it comes to photography. It is now available in 12 colors with options ranging from Army Green to Sea Blue to Silver and is a must for a simple outfit upgrade. Whether you wear it over jeans and a T-shirt or LBD, you can expect immaculate!

Look at it!

