This Twitter account catalogs all Loo codes in London

Photo: Shutterstock

We’ve all been through that. You are on the road when it suddenly hits you. You have to go. There is no public toilet that you can see nearby. However, there are many cafes. They plunge into one, probably walk past a large chain and go straight to the toilet. Unless you are thwarted. Using a keyboard.

In the 21st century, it has become more and more common in London for cafes to put monotonous gray keyboards on their toilet doors to ensure that they are only for the customer. Either you have to buy something – which not everyone can afford – or you have to go and look for another toilet somewhere else.

But now there is another way. The London Loo Codes Twitter account – managed by the Duo Soph and Merl – compiles a publicly accessible catalog of all Loo Codes in London. This way you can check the code on your phone and get in comfortably without having to buy anything.

Photo: M @

Soph and Merl started cataloging toilet codes when they were at university. We talked to them about why they started the project:

We spent a lot of time in cafes and since we both have to pee pretty regularly, we have an archive of toilet codes on the back of our notebooks. We are lucky enough to have the luxury of being able to afford a coffee or to go to a more distant toilet or on our campus if necessary. Obviously, these are not options that are open to everyone.

These costs to spend a cent have become somewhat more pronounced in recent years. There used to be a lot more free public loos in London, but many of them have now turned into coffee shops and trendy bars as city councilors sell them to raise money. Then there are public loos that will cost you to use – in Covent Garden you can charge £ 1 to use the loos.

For example, people with disabilities and chronic illnesses are not always able to use the toilet or have to use a bathroom urgently and unexpectedly. Homeless people should also be granted basic human dignity to have access to a toilet at all times. And that is not to say that they are pregnant people, people in their period, older people, people with children, people without office work, etc. – the list goes on and on!

This is where the idea for @ldnloocodes came from, a place where Soph and Merl share their knowledge with the world, but can also contribute with discovered codes.

A rare public loo in London. Photo: M @

Now we know what you think. What do the venues that house these codes make of all of this? This is not currently known, but we doubt that they are too happy – these codes have been put there for a reason. Soph and Merl suspect that they may change the codes regularly in response. However, they hope for a different outcome and that the café chains “see this as a radical opportunity to think about their toilet policies and the actual roles they play in the communities in which they operate”.

The duo points to a certain hypocrisy in many of these chains:

The Costa website says: “We feel as committed to our communities, the people we serve, and the world we live in as we serve great coffee.” This commitment to the local community is admirable, but it seems to contradict us if those who can afford coffee have privileged access to the toilet.

Pret also has some admirable initiatives, such as distributing unsold food to the homeless, and yet stores’ toilets are usually code-locked. As Soph and Merl see it:

Giving the public free access to their business premises would be another great initiative to advance the core values ​​of these extremely successful companies.

A table in which toilet codes are sorted is not an ideal solution, but as a temporary measure, we think it is ingenious.

You can follow the @ldnloocodes account here and find the codes table here.

