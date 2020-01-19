This sweater is so cozy and soft that you want to wear it every time you repeat it

advertisement

Winter weather suffering! Our bodies are bundled, but our minds are elsewhere – we wonder if we applied the right amount of layers this morning or not. We can never be sure! At the moment, our sleeves work pretty well with coarse sweaters and teddy coats, but once the sun comes up, it becomes a whole different story.

Buy from us: These 5 great Tory Burch bags are up to 50% cheaper at Nordstrom

We would like to be excluded from the delicate winter temperatures. It’s hot in one minute and cold in the next! Our body temperatures tilt – like mother nature – like a switch. The only solution? We want a piece that keeps us warm but doesn’t overheat – a piece like this that we all like to wear on repetitions.

Zesica Women’s Long Sleeve Cardigan with Open Front AmazonSee it!

Get the Zescia cardigan for women with long sleeves and an open front (originally $ 36) now at prices from $ 20 on Amazon! Please note that the prices are correct at the time of publication, January 15th 2020. Subject to changes.

Setting a different level requires research. As mentioned, being overheated on the way to work is not an option – nobody wants to show up sweaty in the office first thing in the morning. It’s about making the right investment. Bulky layers are often too big to carry, and light layers don’t do their job. That is why our move is the Zescia ladies cardigan with long sleeves and open front.

We love this sweater – and all 17 available colors too! Each version features either a solid or printed design, as well as an extremely flattering, oversized fit that has earned a lot of customer praise. One reviewer thought it was great how long it took to “look sloppy!” Another said she felt “comfortable and confident”.

The fabric used is so soft and warm that you will undoubtedly want to wrap yourself in it every day (and you can!), But the fact that it is light proves that it is a versatile purchase. We can easily stow it in our everyday bag when needed, just as easily as we can take it with us on trips! Basically, it is the perfect piece for anyone looking for peace and quiet.

An added bonus is how easy it is to switch from one season to the next. Start small by submitting it for your favorite autumn peacoat. You can start with a thick turtleneck, over the knee boots and jeans! Next, take it to the colder months by adding a t-shirt and cropped shorts. See? We are confident that this will be the case with every repetition!

