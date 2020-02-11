There are more Star Wars fan theories on the Internet than requests for gifts on a child’s Christmas list. They range from the feasible to the outrageous and just don’t stop coming. Some suspect that Mace Windu is still alive and others insist that Jar Jar is a Sith Lord. I really don’t understand how the last one would work, but I won’t go into that. Seriously, it’s too strange.

I’m going to focus on the more believable Star Wars fan theories that can actually still happen. Damn, even the one about Mace Windu was supported by George Lucas and Samuel L. Jackson, so maybe we’ll see him in the future. Yes, I know he got his arm cut off, was electrocuted for ten seconds, and then pushed out of a very tall building, but that’s Star Wars, strange things are happening. Many characters have died just so that they can return in a lesser physical form and retain their powers. Some examples are Darth Maul, Darth Sidious and even Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon and Yoda have reappeared as spirits of power. This particular fan theory that I want to talk about is all about resurrection.

I’ve seen it a few times on the internet and I believe there is something true. If you’re not keeping up with Star Wars fan theories, but watching the movies, remember the excellent scene where Anakin had a special conversation with Chancellor Palpatine. Palpatine is secretly aware of Anakin’s fear that Padme will die during childbirth, so he’s slowly but surely trying to seduce him to the dark side. He begins telling Anakin the story of Darth Plagueis, an old Sith Lord who apparently had the power to prevent death himself. Anakin is very interested in this story and is very keen to learn this power to save Padme’s life.

The most interesting thing about this story that Palpatine tells is that he refrains from telling Anakin that he was an apprentice to Darth Plagueis. When Anakin asked what had happened to Plagueis, Palpatine claimed that his “apprentice” had killed him in his sleep. He emphasized the irony of the story and pointed out how Plagueis could prevent others from dying, but not himself. It is a remarkable story, especially since she subtly explained Palpatin’s origins. The story also triggered Anakin’s desperation to learn Plagueis’ powers, which led to his betrayal of the Jedi. We all know what happened after that, but that really raises some crucial questions.

Was the story of Darth Plage a lie? If he existed at all, did he really have that kind of power? Palpatine told Anakin this story to manipulate him, but are the Sith really capable of resurrection? In the Star Wars universe, that’s certainly possible. At the end of the Jedi’s return, Palpatine was thrown into a shaft, blown up, and blown up again when the Death Star was destroyed. This would kill most Star Wars characters, but not Palpatine. Rise of Skywalker showed that he had somehow survived and was planning his revenge. He looked like a decaying corpse, still alive, but hardly. There was no explanation for this, but it turned out that the Sith were not killed so easily. I mean, just look at Darth Maul, the guy was cut in half, fell into an apparently bottomless pit, and survived.

All of this stems from the Star Wars fan theory I want to talk about. Palpatine did not die and no explanation for his resurrection was given. It was confusing, how very confusing. This fan theory I’m referring to has to do with Darth Plagueis and his return to life. In The Phantom Menace, Qui-Gon was convinced that Anakin was the chosen one, and strongly suggested that he be trained. Anakin betrayed the Jedi, but despite his betrayal, he finally fulfilled his destiny and overthrew Palpatine. Was he really the chosen one?

Countless other fan theories try to guess who Anakin’s father really is. It has been a topic of discussion for some time now and the explanation we got was beyond all secrets. Anakin’s mother, Shmi Skywalker, told Qui-Gon that there was no father and that she could not explain what had happened herself. I think the secret behind Anakin’s father was intentional. It made fans guess and a litany of theories was made as a result. One of the best I’ve read had to do with Darth Plagueis. Shmi Skywalker couldn’t explain how she got pregnant with Anakin because it literally just happened. No man was involved and the pregnancy hit her unexpectedly.

That sounds crazy, but Darth Plagueis helped. After Palpatine killed him, he actually saved himself from death by taking the form of a dark ghost and planning his revenge. Through the use of force, Plagueis impregnated Shmi Skywalker with Anakin, with the intention of using him as his pawn to avenge his murder. This is a crazy plan, but it worked after all, considering Anakin cheated on Palpatine and ended his reign. Strangely, this would make Anakin the chosen one, and Darth Plagueis created him.

This is a crazy fan theory, even for Star Wars, but unlike Sith Lord Jar Jar, it’s pretty believable. Let’s talk about the Midochlorians for a minute. Did they make sense? Not in the slightest, but significant for Anakin. Why did he have so many Midochlorians? Probably because it was a Sith Lord’s product? That was never really explained in the prequels, but theory would support this point of action.

So let’s say it’s true and Plagueis created Anakin. Would he stop there? He is a Sith, so probably not. After the introduction of Snoke, fans made theories that he was actually Darth Plagueis. This was a credible theory because Snoke looked unusual and used the force powerfully, but then he was killed. Then Palpatine returned and I personally hoped that it was the spirit of Plagueis who had what was left of his body, but it was actually just Palpatine who somehow came back. Palpatine had his time and we needed a new villain. Darth Plagueis should have been the new main opponent of the latest Star Wars trilogy. Whether he was Snoke or a ghost who owned Palpatine, that would have been far more interesting.

If you like Star Wars and fan theories, browse the web and you will find some that will interest you. Some of them could even be fulfilled in the future. After all, anything can happen in Star Wars.