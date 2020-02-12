Meet the Nigerian-Canadian budding lawyer Ish Aderonmu Anyone who tells how he paid a price for a big mistake, how to retrace his steps and hopes that his story can be a window for other young people who are building a life after a criminal conviction.

Ish was determined to improve his family’s financial situation when they moved to Philadelphia. This prompted him to buy and procure marijuana for a few friends. He was arrested in January 2010. He was charged with “possession with the intention of dispensing a controlled substance”, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communications facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

Read his full story below:

My family was born in Nigeria and emigrated to Canada at the age of 3. When I started in Winnipeg, we moved eight times over ten years to improve our lot and eventually settled in Philadelphia. I had little guidance about careers or ways to success. I’ve only had to work hard to make ends meet, but my family has always done it. Determined to improve my situation, I founded companies that generated low-capital income. I saw an opportunity to get marijuana for a couple of friends. A few months later, in January 10, I was arrested. My bail was set at a whopping $ 200,000.

I pleaded guilty to “possession with the intention of releasing a controlled substance” and was sentenced to 6-23 months of house arrest plus 2 years of probation. The judge informed me that there may be consequences for immigration that may arise from my request. However, my lawyer claimed that the district attorney confirmed that the request would not affect my status. I decided to continue on site. Unfortunately, the district attorney was not responsible for immigration, which I would learn the hard way.

Although I was an exemplary citizen, ICE agents arrested me in January. I was detained for 45 days and was waiting for a hearing. During my detention, I researched my own case and found a way to end my detention. I was granted the voluntary exit and I was escorted to the Peace Bridge by ICE agents. I went to Canada alone. I had to deal with the trauma for years, locked up, uprooted and losing my self-confidence.

In search of meaning, I plunged into 2018 and forged a year of transformation. I gave up my job and thought about my life and purpose. It became clear to me that I wanted to make my experience important, that I wanted to help other people in marginalized situations to realize their potential and to find my potential. Last year I made relationships across the legal community and went on a trip to stand up for lawyers.

Studying law enables me to put all my energy into creating a legal system that gives everyone fair access to justice. A mission that can only be achieved if the legal profession itself becomes more diverse, more inclusive and more accessible.

Photo credit: IshAderonmu