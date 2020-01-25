This new exhibition Azzedine Alaia in Paris is not to be missed

advertisement

PARIS: A shared retrospective on Azzedine Alaia and Cristobal Balenciaga, a designer who admired the late Tunisian couturier, opened in Paris on January 21 and runs until June 28. The six-month exhibition entitled “Sculptors of Shapes” is the second parallel retrospective compiled by Association Azzedine Alaia, following the success of “Adrian and Alaia: The Art of Tailoring” last year.

Under the direction of Olivier Saillard – who put together ‘Azzedine Alaïa: Je suis couturier’ and ‘Adrian and Alaia: The Art of Tailoring’, the new exhibition contains 56 items of clothing designed in the course of their respective careers in an attempt to spotlight the spotlight. highlight agreements in the tailor-made work of the couturier, the choice of fabrics and cuts.

It is the first time that the designs of the two fashion designers are shown next to each other. The striking designs are presented in a white labyrinth of white mesh panels designed by the American multimedia artist Kris Ruhs.

According to Carla Sozzani, a close friend of the deceased Tunisian couturier and the president of Association Alaia, it was one of Balenciaga’s protégés, Hubert de Givenchy (who died in 2018), who proposed the idea of ​​a duet show during a visit to Alaia’s Marais studio.

Alaia was an avid collector of the work of the Spanish designer. It is said that over the years the late couturier had collected more than 400 pieces from Balenciaga, including clothing, furniture and art.

It was almost coincidental that the deceased Tunisian couturier started collecting the work of Balenciaga. Shortly after the Spaniard closed his fashion house of the same name in 1968, Alaia was contacted at the time by Balenciaga’s deputy director to take the liberty to cut new models out of the dresses stored in the demolished workshop. A young Alaia, however, chose to keep them intact and began to build an archive that would be the start of a great collection.

The exhibition comes more than two years after the death of the late couturier, who died of heart failure in November 2017 in Paris.

The Azzedine Association Alaia, founded by Alaia, Carla Sozzani and Christoph Von Weyhe in 2007, hopes to organize three exhibitions each year with the work of Alaia and his extensive collection of fashion, furniture and photography.

