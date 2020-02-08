It is very easy to see how scary this would be, since even the bowling advertisement, which shows the disease known as “cone pox”, is in its own way disturbing. Some may say “get over it” and luckily it’s pretty easy, but the effects of the Skittles commercial “Yogurt Boy” are difficult to work with because there are many different ways to do it, and not all of them are as PC-like you might like to think. There are times when it irritates the mind, how commercials are made up, and what the authors think of when developing one idea after the other. Companies pay millions of dollars from conception to implementation to presentation, and this is the type of production that comes out. Where would a person start to find out what is more distracting? Some might actually mention the fact that the individual asking his butler for more cones should be able to get out of his lazy butt and fetch them himself, while others would obviously immediately switch to the humanoid yogurt in the other room, and the fact that the butler has to call him to modify the cone. Seriously, there is something wrong with this commercial in some ways, and the yogurt boy is just the most obvious of them.

Really, Skittles has put out some seriously weird commercials for a while. Has anyone seen the one where a man “milks” a giraffe that is actively eating a rainbow as if it were cotton candy? Of course, many of us do, because Skittles has the power and the money to place one ad after another to remind consumers that they’re still there and are still as popular as they used to be. To be honest, a bag of skittles is pretty good every now and then because they’re just sweet enough without being overwhelmingly sweet, and they can be a nice snack if you need a little sugar boost. But more than one bag is definitely too much, as it is a lot of sugar for one person after a while and too much sweetness after too many. Of course, some might say that it is not, they could eat skittles all day and night. Trust me, even Marshawn Lynch couldn’t eat cones for every meal and snack without admitting that they have their time and place.

But the ads, oh the ads. They are terribly worth it, they are terrible and many of them are borderline, just … wrong. That is what makes many of them funny, however, and some of them are enough to ask a person what the world is going into when the authors develop this material. The fact that so much of it was allowed to air is evidence that despite all the insightful, thoughtful, and standards-rich content that society wants, society is still willing to let in some of the strangest and most troubling things why not ? It’s certainly creepy, but it’s a different look that many people may have really enjoyed and that can’t really be suppressed without having to write new rules for what is acceptable in advertising. So yes, Skittles goes to the edge of good taste and even makes commercials that are far from meaningful, but something has to work as the company sells one of the most successful candies in the history of candy and has been doing it since the 1970s. To remind some people and let others know, Skittles was brought to America in 1979 after it was introduced by the British who started making it in 1974. It wasn’t until 1982 that Skittles were made in the United States, and then in the United States. The story is fairly easy to guess, as they have become one of the most well-known sweets and favorites, thanks to the many different commercials that have been added since then.

It is very true that in many commercials people wonder what that has to do with the product, but Skittles is one of those who at least had a simple transition point where people could see why they were up for this idea decided to do. The advertising for the yogurt boy is still pretty creepy just because it is and because it looks so unsettling. But if you go back to the history of the Skittles commercials, you notice that it is far from the worst and that there are many who could make someone say: “Damn it, it’s messed up”. In this world of advertising, someone will always raise the bar.