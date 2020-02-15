There’s a new indoor adventure center in North Wales and it’s like an extreme version of softplay.

Adrenaline Indoors is part of the Adventure Parc Snowdonia and a huge weatherproof complex with one of the longest artificial cave courses in the world.

Covering an area of ​​more than 1,200 square meters, the attraction offers extreme sports indoors on a huge adventure playground.

The activities and challenges are like a play center for adults and include indoor and outdoor climbing and racing walls, a leap of confidence and a number of extremely fast slides.

Adrenaline indoors in the Advenure Parc Snowdonia

It is also home to the only extreme kicker slide in Britain where drivers are thrown two meters into the air and four meters forward before landing on a giant air cushion – and which you have to sit in a sleeping bag to ride.

Thrill seekers can also overcome a number of obstacles, take an air ninja attack course, or test their skills and endurance on the parkour ground path.

Adrenaline indoors in the Advenure Parc Snowdonia

Or crawl, climb and sneak through the challenging high ropes course, a test of balance, strength and mobility high above the floor of the complex.

The indoor high ropes course

A high-octane tandem zip line starts from the roof and glides at high speed over the heads of the surfers in the on-site wave pool.

From the top of the 12m high indoor flight tower, visitors can cross the lagoon and get a bird’s eye view of the surfers against the backdrop of the Conwy Valley.

The tandem zip wire zooms over the wave pool inland

Brave adventurers can also start with a bungee drop jump from the tower. The first part of the jump is a total free fall experience before the harness gets caught and the automatic safety device starts.

The adrenaline pass

In a sleeping bag, you have to drive down the kick slide, which then throws you into the air before you land on an inflatable pillow

The Adrenaline Pass is like a huge soft play area.

With a variety of creative obstacles aimed at testing agility and endurance, visitors will find a parkour ninja floor path, multi-level high-rise bag jumps, extreme kicker slides and an extensive air raid course.

Visitors can jump onto a large inflatable platform from different heights.

Indoor adventure climb

Suitable for all ages and abilities, this climbing adventure includes access to 10 clip-and-climbing routes, the stairway to heaven, and the leap of faith.

Artificial cave system

Take part in The Caves, one of the largest indoor cave sites in the world.

The UK’s largest artificial cave system, visitors will squeeze, climb and slide through the complex and navigate tight corners, ball pools, chambers and narrow passages with over 100 meters of indoor cave adventure.

high ropes

A fun high-wire obstacle course that tests your head for height, balance, strength and mobility with complicated crossings, wobbling platforms and bridges and narrow walkways in the space above the main arena.

Adrenaline Indoors is located in Dolgarrog in the Conwy Valley in North Wales and is the latest addition to the Adventure Parc Snowdonia attraction. While the activities are only for adults and teenagers, some are available for younger children. Prices start at £ 12.