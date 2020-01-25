This musical about the impeachment of a US president was written 90 years ago - Israel News

advertisement

FROM GEORGE: The timing of the upcoming production of George Gershwin’s “Of Thee I Sing” for Israel Musicals couldn’t be better. “It is about a president operating on a completely superficial platform, accused of working for Russia, and facing impeachment,” he said Israel Lutnick, Artistic director and producer of Israel Musicals. “Apparently they knew what we would go through 90 years later.” Lutnick also emphasized the quality of the music that brought the Pulitzer Prize for Drama to the show in 1932. and it’s magical. “The cast includes Lutnick, Daniella man. Alexandra German. Israel Levitt. Miriam Metzinger. Asher Halperin. Daniel Fliegler. Victoria Gershkovich. Katya Kossoy. Gavriel vineyard. Fridolin Blasl. Aliza Ben Moha and Adam Gershkovich, The musical director is Tom Zylbersztein, The show will take place next Monday and Wednesday, February 4th and 6th in Jerusalem and ends on February 9th in Ra’anana. Tickets are available by calling 077-450-6012 or on the Israel Musicals website.

CHECK GENDER EQUALITY: In its next production, Center Stage deals with the debate about the “right” roles of men and women, namely with “Rapture, Blister, Burn” – a finalist of the Pulitzer Drama Prize 2013 by Gina Gionfriddo. “It’s a comedy that also addresses more complex issues,” said the director Ruby Welkovich said Haaretz. “After seeing this piece full of fun and human moments, I want people to rethink their ideas about gender equality.” ] My goal is to shed light on the truth about this equality. Today it is much more about who comes first – who goes to work, who stays at home and who can pursue his dreams. “The show starts next Thursday and runs until March 7th on Center Stage’s Ra’anana stage. The cast includes Noa Lapidot. Ayala Shiftan. Ran Matalon Levy. Sarah Markowitz and Sandy Cash, For tickets call 09-978-2552.

REMINDER OF A LITTLE KNOWN RESCUE: On Monday’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the story of how the Philippine War President Manuel L. Quezon saved 1,300 Jewish refugees was remembered in Tel Aviv and New York. The initiative came from a meeting I had with the Ambassador of the Philippines to Israel. Nathaniel G. Imperial, ”B’nai B’rith Israel Director Alan Schneider said Haaretz. B’nai B’rith International, an official United Nations NGO, campaigned for the memorial day event, Schneider noted. In Israel there will be a panel discussion with the University of Tel Aviv Prof. Robert Rockaway, a native of Detroit, Michigan. Two of the surviving refugees – Margot Pins Kestenbaum and Max Weissler – will participate as special guests. The story of the refugees will be told on Monday in a new documentary “The Last Manilans”. The larger event, which takes place at the United Nations, will also be broadcast online via the United Nations TV service from 10 p.m. Israeli time, via un.org.

Trailer 'The Last Manilans'

Trailer 'The Last Manilans'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfLpWkzPdGI [/ embed]

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

Do you have an idea for an article for Rank and File? Send an email to: column@haaretz.co.il

