Two imposing figures flank the stairs to the museum

Where have you been? Where are you going? What you are doing?

Three premeditated questions when we slide down a main road in the pristine depths of Beckenham on a Thursday morning – looking for something that we are only familiar with from the disturbing lore of London’s past.

Bethlem Royal Hospital is the place where moneyed women crow over the afflicted behind their hand fans to expose William Hogarth’s A Rake’s Progress. The backdrop for a creaking horror film with Boris Karloff. The place where the word “Bedlam” originated – “a scene of turmoil and confusion”. But here’s the thing – Bethlem still exists and it’s nothing like any of the above.

The gates to today’s hospital

The hospital started its life in 1247 in what we now refer to as the episcopal gate – although it only treated the “insane” in the 14th century. It moved in central London and was described by a commentator as “a crazy carcass without a vertical wall – a true Hogarth auto satire”. Although patient care at the hospital may not have been sparkling clean in the early centuries, his reputation became more demonized than he deserved. Bethlem moved here in 1930 to the outskirts of Croydon, where he continues to treat people (now known as “service users”). Its location on the peaceful pastures of Monks Orchard is a quiet oasis that feels worlds away from the noisy road that leads you here.

There is very little Hogarthian about Bethlem now. Inevitable are the grotesque sculptures of ‘melancholy’ and ‘madness’ flanking the stairs to the Bethlem Museum of the Mind, which is located in a large administration building, and the place we visit here. The tormented Portland stone figures tightened before their shackles over Bethlem’s goalposts during the Moorfields and could only provoke further fear and paranoia in the last hospital admissions. Both inspired figures in Hogarth’s work “Madhouse”.

There are also collection boxes from times when it was common for the public to see completely strange people – sometimes because they suffered from immense stress, pain and humility. But, as the museum notes, not everyone came here to laugh and grin. Many felt sorry for Bethlem’s illness, gave alms and tried to understand what they felt.

The Bethlem Museum of the Mind is an honest reminder of the institution’s past, but also an in-depth exploration of psychiatric health as a whole. Henry Hering’s photographs capture Bethlem patients on arrival and shortly before they are released. If, of course, they were released. In 1857, the hospital reported only a “recovery rate” of 57%. A desperate letter from 1892, written by a former patient’s wife, tells a Bethlem doctor that her husband had been “much better lately” but was recently found drowned in a stream suspected of suicide.

Such correspondence shows trust, affection and solidarity between doctors and patients. Something you might not even consider in Stoic Victorian England. But the museum does not resist the treatment of patients in the past that we are now defending against. James (William) Norris had been locked up in a brutal cage full of harnesses and bars in Bethlem for over a decade. When it came to public light, the scandal was nationalized, triggering electoral reform and the House of Commons Committee for Asylums, which was selected in 1815. (The transposing use of language and words like ‘crazy’, ‘crazy’, ‘crazy’, ‘crazy’ and ‘crazy’ is also addressed. Interesting how some have been reclaimed for positive use.)

James (William) Norris, Bethlem patient, 1815. Image: Public DomainA “strong dress” like some Bethlem patients wore

Elsewhere, pharmacy jugs that once contained nitric acid and hydrochloric acid glow in a menacing green. They have a terrible, Frankenstein-like quality. However, the use of chemicals for depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems remains controversial. Should medication be prescribed against people’s will at all? We have made great strides in understanding mental wellbeing, but there is still a lot of work to be done. This message is repeated here and again.

And there are some surprising discoveries. “Electroshock” treatment (or electro-spasm therapy to use the real name) could evoke memories of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. A chunky old machine with the ‘AC Volts’ dial on the display only reinforces the stereotype. A recent BBC documentary, however, speaks to patients who swear the treatment as a kind of refreshment of the soul. The late Carrie Fisher felt that she had benefited from the treatment so much that she called one of her autobiographies Shockaholic.

An old electrotherapy device

The museum explores both lows and lows of life with mental disorders. Stories of suffering and grief rub together with those who come to terms with diagnoses and manage to lead a full life again. This spectrum from despair to hope is also reflected in the design of the museum. While one corner is equipped with a padded cell from St. Bernard’s Hospital in Ealing, the room offers floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of the green grounds here in the Monks Orchard. Sit on the wicker chair and watch Bethlem’s current service users stroll across the grass.

In fact, past and present patients are an integral part of the museum. Service users not only visit this area frequently, but also help with the creation. Eclectic works of art show how often patients have used the canvas to seek comfort or just to deflate. Lucy Macleod’s work AAAR from 2003 is a cartoonist cry on a five pound note. Welcome to My Psychosis by ‘Figgy Fox’ with colorful, weird overtones, but in a nightmarish scenario of severed hands and nuclear explosions. Sometimes you don’t know whether to laugh or cry, and then you get a feel for what each day is like for some people with certain mental health problems.

Lucy Macleod’s 2003 work AAARWelcome to My Psychosis by ‘Figgy Fox’

If you consider it, this place is as much an art gallery as a museum. In fact, the Bethlem Gallery on the ground floor functions as a work area where service users get creative. During our visit, a number of Gelli plates examine the thoughts and feelings of people from the mother-baby unit. The tools with which these visions of life before and after children were created can also be seen, and the everyday life of these forks, combs and toothbrushes indicates the prevalence of mental illnesses. Even if you are lucky enough not to experience it, you will know many people who will. For this reason, this museum is an indispensable sight.

The Bethlem Gallery on the ground floor of the museum building

The Museum of the Mind raises a plethora of questions and doesn’t pretend to have all the answers – not even half of them. But just like Bethlem Hospital, it’s a living, breathing thing – looking over your shoulder; Learn and make progress every day. For all these pictures that we have of “Bedlam” as a cruel “trash can”, “madhouse” or other such arches in 2020, it is exactly the opposite. Here you can pause, think, concentrate and think.

Bethlem Museum of the Spirit, Bethlem Royal Hospital, Mönchsobstgartenstraße, Beckenham BR3 3BX. Open from Wednesday to Friday, excluding public holidays and the first and last Saturday of the month. Pre-booked groups from Monday to Tuesday. Admission is free

