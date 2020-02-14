Becomes noble

This massive New East London theater features rainstorms and a real airliner

Image: Soldaat van Oranje

A 1,150-seat theater is being built in London’s Docklands, which is specially designed for a hit production from the Netherlands.

The Newham Council has granted planning permission to build the Royal Docks Theater between Beckton Park and Cyprus in east London – just across the London City Airport runway.

V marks the location of the Royal Docks Theater

The theater, which has a five-year license, is built specifically for a production of the Dutch musical Soldaat van Oranje (Soldier of Orange), based on the autobiography of Erik Hazelhoff Roelfzema, a Dutch resistance fighter, British RAF war pilot.

Production in the Netherlands. Picture: Alcons

The Dutch original version of the show is known for its pioneering stage technology, which is replicated in London. All 1,150 seats rotate along a 360-degree panorama set and reveal a 150-foot wide “coast” with sea, sand and rainstorms, interrogation cells and a palace. There is also a real DC3 Dakota, a 1930-40s propeller plane.

In his home country, Soldaat van Oranje was seen by over three million people who had sold out shows for nine years. The Los Angeles Times described it as “Hamilton of the Netherlands”.

A model of the new theater

Fred Boot from NEW Productions, who is behind the show, said:

London was our queen’s place in exile during the war. Great Britain plays an important role in our history and in this history of the Second World War … We are very pleased with this development for such a relevant location. It is a celebration of the time when the Allies came together to fight for our freedom and democracy.

The musical is slated to open in London in autumn 2020. You can register interest for tickets.