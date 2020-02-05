Advertisement

The bottle is a luxurious ‘bottle bag’ with a quilted lambskin cover, gold chain handle and interlocking logo.



Luxury fashion brand Chanel has developed an environmentally friendly water bottle worth over £ 4,000 (more than Dh19,000) and it is quickly sold out.

The everyday water bottle is a luxurious “bottle bag” with quilted lambskin cover, golden chain handle and interlocking Chanel logo. The £ 4,410 water bottle was first sold online in November and recently came to the UK. It is already sold out.

Independent reports that Chanel’s flagship store on Bond Street in London said the product was sold out, while the nearby store in Chelsea confirmed that only one item was left.

However, this is not the first time that Chanel has launched an expensive, sustainable water bottle since it was first designed in 1994 by Claudia Schiffer and Carla Bruni. Luxury resale websites can fetch £ 8,500 for the original 1994 owner alone.

While American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers was on the red carpet last week at the Grammy Awards with Chanel’s newest water bottle.

She told reporters: “Sustainability is a very important thing for me.” In December, Taylor wore Chanel on the cover of British Vogue to raise awareness of fashion sustainability, the publication’s editor-in-chief said.

However, the Chanel bottle is not the most expensive one that has ever come on the market since Acqua di Cristallo Tributo sold a Modigliani bottle for £ 45,000. It contained water from France, Fiji and Iceland, which was sprinkled with “gold dust”. In 2010, however, only one was sold to collect donations to combat the climate crisis.

