In 2012, the first year that Ben Zauzmer made Oscar predictions using mathematical models, he received an email from a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Zauzmer had wrongly predicted that the French silent film “The Artist” would win the best picture. He and some of his friends at the academy had heard that Hugo, Martin Scorsese’s steampunk adventure, had a better chance.

Zauzmer “thanked him politely” and was right – “The Artist” took five Oscars, including the best picture.

As a newcomer to Harvard since 2011, Zauzmer has been able to use his data knowledge to predict which films have the best chance of winning in most categories.

The 26-year-old Zauzmer is a baseball analyst at Los Angeles Dodgers who uses math to identify candidates for the team.

It continues a long trend of Jews who have successfully made predictions – see Nate Silver, Nate Cohn, and Harry Ducks in the political arena. He is also far from the first Jewish baseball analyst – Andrew Friedman, president of the Dodgers for baseball operations, and Chaim Bloom, the new “chief baseball officer” of the Boston Red Sox, are two other prominent examples known for this are that they use analytics extensively baseball decisions.

Zauzmer, who comes from a suburb of Philadelphia and says that his reform synagogue was the “home” of his family, does not see the love of statistics for the Jews as too accidental.

“One thing I love about the Reform Judaism I grew up with and Judaism in general is that we are always taught why. … and the same spirit with which we approach religion is my opinion It’s also very useful for dealing with statistics: not accepting anything, but actually immersing yourself in the data and proving it or refuting it yourself, ”he said.

According to Zauzmer, his data set contains everything about films on which he can put a specific number. The best predictors are usually previous awards, but there are also critic ratings or “scores” for aggregation sites like Rotten Tomatoes.

His success – in 2018, he had correctly predicted 20 of the 21 categories he’d included in his models – earned him an annual column in The Hollywood Reporter and freelance work for the New York Times, among others. He documented his approach in a 2019 book entitled “Oscarmetics: The Mathematics Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood”.

Of course there are surprises every year. Zauzmer’s predictions are never perfect – they only represent the nominees with the best statistical chances of winning.

Even he was surprised when “Moonlight” got the best picture of “La La Land” in 2017, and not because of the notorious mix-up of the envelopes. “La La Land” had dominated the award season and was therefore a big favorite in Zauzmer’s model.

“So in my math there is no candidate 100% or 0%,” he said. “Probability is just probability and not a guarantee.”

Here are Zauzmer’s key forecasts for this year. Was he right?

Best picture: “1917”; Best Director: Sam Mendes, “1917”; Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Best Actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”; Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”; Best adapted script: Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”; Best international feature: “Parasite”; Best documentary: “American Factory”.