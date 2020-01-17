advertisement

If you watch a lot of Nollywood movies, you would start to think that an average gateman or household help makes no sense. If they don’t try to be incredibly funny, they keep saying meaningless things that almost make you enter your television to hit their faces.

We are all familiar with all these mumuish scenarios where the oga comes back from wherever he went and before the gatekeeper opens the gate, he will say some incoherent things or even start to dance that his oga is back.

If an average gatekeeper is not annoying, he will be disobedient, or too dramatic, or try too hard to be funny, or be rude to strangers who want to enter the compound, or love food too much, be a womanizer or … Dear Nollywood, gatemen doesn’t have to be all this. Kinji?

It is also the same for domestic help; there is always a stereotype attached – one that makes absolutely no sense. A home help does not always have to be uneducated, miserable, tie scarf all the time, wearing a Mary-Amaka skirt or constantly beaten like a goat because … they don’t hear a word.

But if we think about it, if we go beyond the supposedly funny scenes, we will realize that the (certain) representation of domestic staff by Nollywood is a reflection of who we really are and how the world works. If these things didn’t happen in real life, would they be portrayed in films? After all, many people claim that film scripts are written based on what is available in our world.

If we look beyond the nonsensical scenes, we will find that there is a way that domestic workers – especially gatemen and domestic help – are treated in Nollywood films. The gatekeeper makes a mistake, fiam, he gets a hot blow. He didn’t open the gate on time? Oga will shout at him and – if someone has offended him before – it can rain.

The household help gets the worst end of the stick. While the women (mostly young girls) always run the risk of being raped by the oga and then the lady will quickly accuse them of trying to seduce her husband, the boys (also mostly young boys) always run the risk of more physical violence. Regardless of gender, many, in fact, most domestic help in Nigerian work in very horrible environments. They are usually overworked, beaten regularly, they do not attend school and are not allowed to eat or sleep very often. In fact, the majority are not allowed to sleep in the afternoon.

It’s very funny – and worrying – that when we watch all this in movies, we laugh about it. Mrs. hit the gatekeeper; “Chai, see if that clap is called – come in.” Nollywood has made the abuse of domestic help normal to a certain extent.

Perhaps it is high time that we realized that, just like your office workers – who you cannot whack anyway because they are trained, wear suits and will eventually proclaim you on social media, your domestic staff is a service provider who should have been respected. It doesn’t matter if you pay them 10,000 Naira (we’ll talk about how household help is underpaid) or you pay 50,000 Naira, you have absolutely no right to get your household help. You don’t do them any pleasure by hiring them or paying their salary. They provide a service for which you pay. It is something transactional.

In our society, domestic staff should never be treated as a second violin. If you could work, take care of your home front, go to the market, cradle your baby, cook all meals, open your gate, prune your garden, wash all your clothes yourself, why would you need help? But the truth is you can’t do that. You need domestic staff to do all of this for you, so why do you believe you are doing them a favor by hiring them? “I chose you from the village and brought you to the city to help you”. No, you do not help, you pay for the services you have used!

Speaking of payment, if you do not pay your household help because you help them in one way or another, you are a bad person. If you do not pay regularly and ultimately pay half the salary, you are a bad person. If you give your household peanuts, you are also a bad person. The current minimum wage in Nigeria is 30,000 Naira. If you pay less, you are a bad person. If you have underage children, so that you do not pay that much – or for whatever reason – you are a very bad person. In fact, you have to make sure you face the law.

It is not enough just to pay for your home help, to make them wear fine clothing. The scarf that they have tied up is enough. If you go to KFC, don’t let them sit in a corner while you eat. Ahan, are you the family member of the devil?

The portrayal of domestic help when people who can be defeated anyway have to put them in our films. We should have more scenes in which employers have mistreated their domestic help and experienced the consequences for their actions. We must have scenes in which those who have treated their employees badly (whether by their relatives or neighbors) have been warned and must realize why domestic help should never be mistreated. Our films have painted domestic help as meaningless and deserve abuse, and we cannot keep laughing and writing about kikiki.

It is no shame to be domestic help; not everyone will have the privilege of going to school and following an education. It is terrible that our society looks down on domestic workers and treats them with contempt, but we cannot do without them.

So dear Nollywood, we love your movies, but can there be more empathy and professionalism in your rendering of domestic help?

Signed,

With love – and a bit of anger.

