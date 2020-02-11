Environmental activist and geographer Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is very concerned about the effects of climate change on women and children in Chad.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF)Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world and “is already struggling with poverty and frequent conflicts”. With reference to the Multidimensional Poverty Index, the majority of the population in Chad is dependent on subsistence agriculture.

In an interview with the WEF, Hindou Ibrahim pointed out that the size of Lake Chad had decreased over an area of ​​10,000 km² compared to the size she had as a child. This is a result of climate change, the growing population and the largest occupation in Chad, agriculture.

Hindou Ibrahim, a member of the Mbororo pastoral community and an expert in adapting indigenous peoples, and especially women, to climate change, would like to highlight the effects of a warming planet on communities across Africa.

During the WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2019, she shared the following: “Climate change is real and it’s not about our future. It’s about our present. It’s about survival. It’s not about economy or power, it’s about the lives of hundreds of millions of people who depend on it. We need solutions, we don’t have time. It is now time to act and act immediately for those affected who have not caused this climate change. “

40 million people rely on a lake, 90% of which has disappeared.

