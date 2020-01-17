This is what you can still play in the Champions Cup pool stages

advertisement

POOL 1

A victory for the already qualified Leinster over Benetton on Saturday will bring the four-time champions to the pole stage as the number 1 ranked club, with a home final. A draw would also guarantee a quarter-final at home, but a defeat and Leinster will rely on other results. Northampton on 14 points must win in Lyon to be in the race for the best second place.

advertisement

POOL 2

Pool winners, Exeter Chiefs, can book a first home quarter final in their history with a win against La Rochelle in Sandy Park on Saturday. A draw or a defeat, and they will look anxiously somewhere else. Glasgow Warriors are 12 point qualifying outsiders, and they almost certainly need a bonus point win with Sale to stand a chance as a close second.

POOL 3

A race with two horses at the top of the table with Clermont (20 points) safe through but on a quest for victory in Harlequins on Saturday to win the group and be in the mix for a home quarter final. Ulster looks good for a quarter-final at 17 points, and a win against Bath in Belfast qualifies as pole winner or best number two.

POOL 4

The clash of holders of Saracens (14 points) and pole winners, Racing 92 (22 points), on Sunday is formed as the match of the round. In Paris, Racing is focused on securing a quarter-final, while Saracens will achieve an overwhelming victory for a ninth consecutive season. Saturday’s results could clarify the qualifying situation for both clubs, but expect the same fireworks in Allianz Park. Meanwhile, Munster (11 points) organizes Ospreys that need a bonus point win and divine intervention.

POOL 5

Although a freakish set of results earlier in the weekend might require Gloucester (14 points) that only require a losing bonus point to guarantee a quarter-final place in Toulouse on Sunday, all indications are that they have to win to get some hope of qualifying to have . The TOP 14 champions may already be ready, but they have a quarter-final home in sight.

advertisement