If you have been on social media in recent weeks or read the news, you may have seen the word “Amotekun.” In case you have no idea what Amotekun is about, here is a short description.

Amotekun is the Yoruba word for leopard and it is an initiative of South West governors to supplement police and other state security and to help fight insecurity, abductions and theft in the region.

The move has largely been delayed with the federal government’s repercussions, and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu finally gave his opinion on it after he was criticized for keeping his mouth shut about the ongoing case.

In the Tinubu statement he spoke about Amotekun, he criticized the South West governors and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for the disagreement regarding the initiative, reports Punch.

Read the statement below.

As I understand it, Amotekun must be another set of eyes and ears to help the police. As such, it is just the second generation of Neighborhood Watch extended to a regional scale. There is nothing wrong with this conceptually. It does not seem to offend the constitution.

My position on Amotekun, however, is neither blind nor critical; There are various organizational and functional aspects of the proposal that can cause problems if they are not resolved.

Amotekun should have focused on the local organization of the state-level base without a regional command hierarchy. The regional approach can undermine efficiency. There is no compelling logic why the same personnel providing assistance with safety information in Ado-Ekiti should be under the same functional and operational leadership as those who provide assistance in Lekki or Akure. This does not lead to optimum performance.

The regional approach has only a limited advantage with regard to the purchase and maintenance of vehicles and communication equipment because this broader approach allows economies of scale.

The regional approach also helps to address the growing incidence of criminal activities between states. Some things need to be corrected before Amotekun becomes operational. If not, it does not meet expectations. The current formulation of Amotekun must therefore be repaired before he takes to the road to slip into a ditch quickly.

The governors state that they have regularly consulted with the police and security authorities. This was the right thing to do. However, their failure to include the Attorney General’s office in these discussions is the source of the current public upheaval. This was an unfortunate omission that the governors should regret and try to remedy. Amotekun’s conceptual merits and positive functional aspects, however, must not be affected by this procedural defect.

Although the Attorney General is a conscientious official, he is also a human. Because he had not been consulted, he was suddenly confronted with an unexpected public announcement regarding an issue that fell within his official scope. He probably feared that the failure to consult him meant that federal privileges were being compromised. Blaming him for this conclusion would blame human nature itself. Although his negative reaction was understandable, it was also useless.

The Attorney General acted hastily by making a public statement that was more inaccurate than it should be. Amotekun has never been presented as a “defense” agency; the Attorney General has incorrectly used this description. The use of uniforms and brightly colored vehicles may not be the best idea, but it does not make Amotekun a defense agency or paramilitary group, just as a designated school bus with uniformed students does not represent a paramilitary commitment.

