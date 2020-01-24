advertisement

This year’s Academy Awards will include a performance by Chrissy Metz. According to TVLine, the star of This is Us will perform the nominee for the best song “I’m Standing with You” that was featured in the film “Breakthrough” in 2019. In the film, Metz plays a devoted Christian mother whose son miraculously recovers from an accident that has almost sentenced him to death. Diane Warren wrote the music and lyrics for the melody.

Other actors include Randy Newman, who sings from Toy Story 4: “I can’t let you go”. Elton John plays Rocketman’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”; Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown” will be handled by Idina Menzel and AURORA, and Cynthia Erivo will perform “Stand Up” by Harriet.

This news comes just over a week after it became known that Metz signed a record deal with the Universal Music Group.

“To say that I look forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream is an understatement,” said Metz in a statement. “Music has always been my first love and it’s really a gift to work with Cindy and the incomparable team at UMG!”

While the Oscars will be without hosting for the second consecutive month next month, there has been plenty of controversy over this year’s nomination round. In particular, this year’s round of surprising snubs, including another year in which the nominees for the best director were all men, was highlighted by presenter Issa Rae.

The loudest included Lupita Nyong’o, who was ignored for her work as a heroine and villain in Jordan Peele’s “Us”, Jennifer Lopez’s surprising twist in the crime / comedy “Hustlers” and, of course, Adam Sandler’s work in “Uncut Gems” also the entire nominations.

While Sandler’s snubbing stood up for the actor, who is usually closer to the low-brow comedy, despite a career-defining achievement, it appears that the SNL alum has definitely picked up the news. He even gave a special greeting to Kathy Bates, who was nominated as a supporting actress for her work at Clint Eastwoods Richard Jewell – but only after playing Sandler’s mother in The Waterboy. Bates naturally had a fitting answer to her former co-star.

Since Sandler will not participate in the awards (at least not as a candidate), he can implement his revenge plan.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, February 9th.

