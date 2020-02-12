We previously noted that This Is Us’ Kate is the Pearson sibling most in need of a win – and that was the case in Tuesday’s episode where today’s Kate was worried that her marriage would end, and Kate experienced emotional abuse in the hands of her first friend.

“I’m always joking that I have super-healthy tear ducts at this point,” giggles Hannah row. Line plays Kate as a young adult, which means that she’s the one who is supposed to play Kevin and Randall’s sister as she grieves after Jack’s unexpected death. And now she will maneuver the character through the painful realization that Marc’s treatment of her is not love – it is control.

“I knew that many people would like it,” she tells TVLine. “One of the only things you want as an actor is that people feel something. and I think this act will make people feel many things and relate to many things. It also gives Kate Pearson more dimension overall. “

Read on for Zeilen’s thoughts on Kate’s current situation, starting with the fight for Episode 13 in the car.

TVLine | Talk to me about the Austin Abrams argument.

Oh my God. [Laughing]

TVLine | I know Justin Hartley directed this episode. And there are a lot of emotional reasons that have to be covered in this scene in a very short time. Did you all talk a lot about how that would work?

Yes. First of all, it was incredible to work with Justin Hartley. I think it’s so cool to work with an actor as a director, and especially with an actor who actually appears on the same show. So he knew exactly what he was looking for and gave incredible notes and really helped us get into the mood we needed to be for each scene. So I have only positive things to say about Justin.

Austin is also extremely talented. He really is one of those actors who become a character while working. I think he felt so close to Marc that he thought like he did and he felt like he and he moved like him. It didn’t feel like performing. We only worked on it for so long, but it felt like we had this established relationship with Kate and Marc, and I think that only shows a lot about Marc’s temperament as a character. With many of the scenes they have, it feels like zero to a hundred. As Justin said, Marc goes from the sweetest moment we’ve probably ever seen – they sing, they laugh, they have the most time – to hell. And [that’s] Marc as a person. He is just very hot and cold and then he stops and then becomes manipulative because he realizes that he has snapped and uses that to rewind Kate.

So yes, filming that was a lot of emotions. We sweated and gasped and breathed deeply. It is strange when you know that you are acting, but your body is still doing the physical movements. So you still need a second to recover from what just happened.

TVLine | At the very end of this argument, when he sets off, there is this kill shot commenting that he is unable to look at her “fat face”. We saw him comment on chocolate earlier in the episode, but do you think you ever thought he could tell her something so hurtful?

No. I think the authors did a great job of giving Marc redeemable traits because not all people walk around like a villain outfit, you know? Some people have redeemable properties, but they also have toxic ones. So I think she was just so excited that someone was attracted to her, and that’s more of her own uncertainty. I’m sure, as we see at Toby, Kate could find a good guy. But she feels so depressed that she thinks: “Wow, I’m so happy that someone like Marc looks at me at all.” So she apologizes for all this terrible behavior just because she wants it to work so badly because with In at that moment she thinks this is like her only shot at love.

TVLine | They shoot a lot with Logan Shroyer and Niles Finch, who play Kevin and Randall as young adults. What is the dynamic like among the three of you?

It is a great blessing that they are actually two of my closest friends, and I really mean that … Logan is a bit more method. He stays a bit more in character. They’re just different types of people in the way they do their jobs. Niles and I will be joking and laughing and fooling around just before “Action!” Scream and then we just go straight inside.

But these are the fun days the Teen Three all work together. We have a lot of fun and we always wow in my caravan and have lunch together and just have a good time.

TVLine | Do they call you that on the set? The teenage three?

Yes. We kind of made it Teen Three because for a while it was like Big Three and Little Three. Some people said medium three and we said, “I don’t know if we want to be medium three. I don’t know.” So we’re the teen three.

TVLine | This is funny. It’s like, “How are the three?” “Oh, they’re only medium-sized.”

[Laughs] Yes. We said, “We are not a coffee drink.” So teen three. Yes.