Two of the architects at Randall’s really awful week say that his siblings won’t find it much easier when This Is Us returns with the rest of his Big Three trilogy.

Kevin’s episode, “Hell of a Week: Part Two”, which airs on Tuesday, February 11th (9 / 8c), follows the other Pearson brother as he travels to his hometown and to his ex- Woman returns to orbit. But is a grieving Sophie the woman we see in bed with Kev when Randall calls this week?

“The next episode in the trilogy is Kevin’s story, so everything will be revealed there,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told reporters before continuing this week. “We’ll follow him to Pittsburgh and see why he chose to go to Sophie’s (mom’s) funeral when he’s dealing with Sophie, as it is for Kevin to be back at his old home.”

Speaking of Randall, Tuesday’s episode ended with Kevin talking his brother down after a confluence of events led Randall’s fear to get out of control. (Read a full summary and hear what Sterling K. Brown had to say about the hour.) However, thanks to a flash forward, we know that the proximity of the couple at the time of the Pearson children’s birthdays is becoming scarce at the beginning of the fifth season. The gap between the two men is emerging and is getting closer. Aptaker said: “In this next round, before the end of our season, something big will come up that will tear these two apart.”

But what about young adult Kate and her bad boyfriend? How does Sophia Bush’s Lizzy play into all of this? And why is Randall so determined to oppose therapy? Read on for Aptaker and co-show runner Elizabeth Berger about …

TO HELP RANDALL’S RESISTANCE | Randall has kept his emotions in check by talking to Kevin and Beth and doing long, punishing runs. But “At some point, you will come across something that none of these coping mechanisms can handle, and you will have to dig a little deeper,” Berger said. “I think it is clear that we have reached this point with Randall.”

KATE’S BREAKING POINT WITH MARC | A look back on Tuesday’s episode showed the Pearsons in crisis mode that something had to do with Kate, although the exact nature of the events was unclear. During Chrissy Metz’s showcase hour, Berger would probably learn a lot more. “I think people can now say that Marc is not the best and probably not the type Kate should be with. We’ll definitely see how things come to a head in this relationship, so the family may really have to gather behind Kate to enter and say, “Maybe that’s not the type you belong to.” “

THE KEVIN AND SOPHIE STORY | Berger called Justin Hartley’s big episode “a really nice deep dive into Kevin’s past with Sophie. In pitch, this will be a slightly more nostalgic note that we love to share with people.” She also hinted that we had different aspects of the love story of high school favorites, “whom we may not have just come from them.”

LIZZY’S WHEREABOUTS | Aptaker and Berger would neither confirm nor deny that Sophia Bush’s Lizzy – who met, wooed and left Kevin in the previous episode – will be back in Kev’s hour. “We are big fans of Sophia Bush,” said Aptaker.

