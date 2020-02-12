SIMILAR POSTS

This Is Us puts two Red Band Society documents in the same layer.

Dave Annable will appear in an upcoming episode of season four of the ABC teardrop, TVLine has confirmed. Annable was featured regularly in Fox’s one-year hospital drama. This Is Us star Mandy Moore returned as a former fiance of Annable’s character, Dr. Erin Grace, back to the Red Band Society.

In This Is Us plays actor Kirby, Kevin’s acting teacher. Annable was seen filming with Moore in New York City in February (a location TVLine first drew your attention to … although we suspected the action would focus more on Kevin / Sophie).

Given the Big Apple situation and the likelihood that Kirby will be one of Kev’s Manhattan mentors, we expect Annable to show up in flashbacks to Kevin’s time as a young adult trying to get into showbiz. (And maybe with prosthetics, as aged Kirby in the present?)

Annable is a productive television presence. In addition to Dr. McAndrew from the Red Band Society also play Brothers & Sisters, Yellowstone, What / If, The Mick, Heartbeat, 666 Park Avenue and Reunion.

What do you think of Annables This Is Us-Casting? Hit the comments with all your thoughts!