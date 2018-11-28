advertisement

Well, we finally got answers on Tuesday evening in the finale of the off-season.

In previous episodes, old Randall (Sterling K. Brown) told his now grown daughter Tess, the social worker, that it was time to see her, but Tess is concerned about it. Randall also calls old Toby (Chris Sullivan) who says he doesn’t think “she” wants him there.

The show finally showed on Tuesday that the woman she was referring to was Rebecca. “We’ll see Randall’s mother,” said Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) looking back.

Okay, cool, so they’ll all see Rebecca. But we have many more questions, the most pressing about the status of Randall and Beth’s marriage.

The flash forward came shortly after today’s Randall and Beth had grappled with the most serious argument they’d ever had. Randall, despite his surprisingly stirring debates in the city council, is far behind in a new poll, with the victory out of the question.

Beth wants him to drop out of the race (and all of us, frankly). She mentions the improbability of his earnings, everything that happens to her daughters, and the financial burden – thanks for mentioning it! How do the Pearsons pay for their chic lives while funding this campaign? We never see Toby at work either, and now he wants to send Kate to college? Does nobody have a job on this show?

However, in response to Beth’s request, Randall says, “This family will always be my priority, but I have to get through this.” He finally sleeps on the couch and Beth looks disgusted. It feels serious, as if a gap has opened between them.

To further reinforce this feeling, we receive some disturbing details in the flash forward: Randall calls Tess Beth, who receives the message from an assistant in her dance studio.

Why can’t Randall call Beth herself? Is it all red herring? Does the future Beth own a ballet company?

Randall and Beth got divorced as if they were killing a loved one. Many viewers would not be happy:

Dear writers,

Please don’t mess with Randall’s and Beth’s marriage.

-Thanks management

#This is us

– Jessica Pearson. (@_heyyyjess) November 28, 2018

“This Is Us” brought another big surprise. It seems that Nicky, Jack’s brother, did not die in the Vietnam War. The episode ended with an envelope addressed to him in Pennsylvania and an older man in the background.

Did Nicky fake his death? Is Pennsylvania so big that Nicky could have lived there all the time and Jack didn’t know? Or did Jack really know about his brother?

Also about this fast forward: Why shouldn’t Rebecca want to see Toby? Where’s Kate and is she okay? And why does Beth have to bring the old pin to the donkey game during the visit?

It is clear that we have a lot to think about before the show returns in 2019.

