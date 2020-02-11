Like her brothers before her, Kate Pearson’s latest agony has arrived: welcome, everyone, to This Is Us – “One Hell of the Week: Part Three”.

Series star Justin Hartley led the hour that Kate follows as she grapples with Toby, attends a retreat for children with disabilities (and their families), and learns about her mother’s memory problems. In the flashback we see Kate and Marc slipping into very unsettling areas. We all knew it was going to happen, but – and I don’t mean Twitter – you hate to see it, no matter.

This trio of episodes was a bit of a downer, wasn’t it? I had to think: Which of the three sad people had the most unfortunate episode? My summary is: Randall> Kate> Kevin, but be sure to share your rankings of poor Pearson children’s crises in the comments.

Read on to learn the highlights of the episode.

KATIE GIRL’S BEDTIME TALE | Looking back at toddler Kate’s first night in her big cot, Jack shows her a story – or rather, they tell one together – to get her to sleep. It’s very cute and everything, but the essential thing is that Jack was the ideal prince of little Kate and her mother was her ideal price. Keep going!

A retreat, a step forward | At 11:17 p.m. Pacific time on the same night Randall almost tripped over the man who broke into his house, Kate and Toby read poorly. He is thrilled to know that Baby Jack can see light and shadow if nothing else. Kate cautiously points out that the therapies he’s researching online don’t really apply to her son, who is unlikely to ever regain a significant portion of his eyesight. Then the conversation continues with Toby’s comment on how Jack’s blindness only makes him sad. However, Toby doesn’t want to discuss any of this. “I just want to have a night full of hope,” he says wearily. “I’m excited and I’m not ready to let go of that feeling yet.” Kate backs away, but there are tears in her eyes.

You should go to the retreat the next morning, but Toby is very busy as they prepare to take off. When Rebecca calls to check in, Kate announces that Toby is not on the trip. Tobes is surprised to hear that … but he doesn’t protest his wife’s decision either. Ever. Anyway, Rebecca will go in his place, so yay!

In the hotel where the retreat is held, Kate is excited to see how Jack can enjoy his childhood like a child with no disabilities. But is she also afraid to go to the community pool with her son – so people don’t get too big – and worried that her marriage will implode?

Rebecca is about to tell her daughter about her memory problems when Kate confesses everything that is going on at home. So Rebecca listens, but then she makes a decision: they go swimming even though the pool is closed and Kate feels uncomfortable. “You are fat, I am old, we are beautiful!” Rebecca protested and asked her daughter to hurry up and put on her suit.

It’s like rain on your wedding day | Rebecca remembers in the water that Kate was always such a sensitive child. She remembered how lovingly she held fireflies in her hands and then gently sent them on the way. But “just because you’re sensitive doesn’t mean you’re not strong,” Mama Pearson reminds her daughter, adding that Kate doesn’t have to be afraid to tell Toby that he “needs to reinforce” that Kate is absolutely strong is enough to raise Jack alone, ”but I believe in Toby. He’ll find his way home. “

Then Rebecca tells Kate about her diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment and the possibility that it will lead to dementia or Alzheimer’s. Kate is understandably shocked and upset. But Rebecca says she is done with being sad and worried, and knowing what is going on in her brain has made her feel “more powerful and funnier”. In this sense, they get dressed and transport a sleeping jack to the hotel bar, where they are singing karaoke from Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic”.

Answer wisely, TOBY Back home, Kate takes her mother’s advice. “Can you do it?” She asks Toby. “Can you be the man I need? Can you be the father jack must be “His answer is as follows:” I want to. “(Side note: COME ON, TOBY!) At that moment Kevin calls Randall and switches to him, who has this anxiety attack in his bathroom. They plan to go to the hut this weekend.

Kate hangs up and tells Toby to take Jack with him, but he tells her to leave the baby with her. “I have to spend time with my son,” he says, and she reluctantly agrees.

MARC IS THE WORST | If you’re looking for the Big Three as Young Adults, you won’t find it here this week. We’ve already had evidence that the relationship between Kate and Marc isn’t the healthiest, and that happens in real time when he gives her a gift in the record store they’re working in, then warns her about eating chocolate, and gets really upset when she dares to share some of her knowledge to answer a customer’s question.

The phone call we saw in previous episodes takes place when he finally makes contact after a while of ghosting. It’s so hard to hear her apologize and say things like “tell me what I did wrong” when we know he’s the real asshole. They make up for it and he is still planning to come to her mother’s birthday dinner. But a worried Rebecca trying to play cool wonders if the three can drink coffee early so they can get to know Marc better.

This meeting cannot dispel Rebece’s fears, since Marc has been a rude, plaintive idiot from the start. He announces that he has left the music store – this is news for Kate – and that he and Kate want to write songs together, “but we only have to get out of Pittsburgh to write it.” Kate suggests the cabin that it not given Open for the season. “That’s an idea,” Rebecca replies, and if you’ve ever had a mother, you know that “NO, HELL, NO” couldn’t have been clearer if she’d been on the table shouting it.

The next morning, Rebecca tells Kate that she doesn’t feel well when the two go out together. Kate rightly thinks that her mother doesn’t like her boyfriend and she starts a tirade about how he is the only person who has ever liked her romantically, a position that Kate could never understand. Then she leaves.

THAT’S COLD | It’s all fun and Ben Folds Five sings in the car until Marc gets angry that Kate is not going to leave the record store. He drives faster and more unpredictably in a snowstorm than he complains about her lack of support and slips everywhere until she cries and asks him to stop the car. She suggests they take a breath … but when she comes out he spits “I can’t even look at your fat face!” And races away.

She goes to a gas station and calls Rebecca from a payphone. Kate apologizes for saying mean things before leaving and admits things are wrong between her and Marc. But before she can work it out, he holds up a blanket and gets out of the car to wrap it up. Kate says goodbye to her mother and goes back to Marc, who apologizes and puts his arms around her. It is still snowing when they arrive at the hut.

But back in Pittsburgh, Rebecca knows something is wrong with her daughter. “We have to get her,” she says to Kevin, and puts this plan into practice.

Now it’s your turn. What do you think of the episode? Sound out in the comments!