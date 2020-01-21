advertisement

Let’s start with the good news: Randall doesn’t suffer physical harm from confronting the intruder he met in his kitchen late last week.

But the incident flares up his already heightened concern, and if you’ve watched the show from the start, you know exactly how hard life will be for him. This week’s Randall-centered episode follows the city council, who tries to pretend everything is back to normal, although the combination of burglary and Rebekah disease is getting him out of hand.

He runs. In the middle of the night he paces up and down and waves a golf club. He rejects offers of help. Meanwhile, the pressure builds up and culminates in an unusual show of physical violence and a very familiar coping mechanism.

Although the lesson focuses on Randall, we also get references to Kate’s troubling past with Marc and Kevin’s fascinating future (?) With an invisible (and probably undressed) woman. Read on for the highlights of “Hell of a Week: Part One” – then check out our Post Mortem with Sterling K. Brown and our preview with co-show runners Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

“I need you to be brave” | This week’s flashbacks begin with the Big Three’s first night in their big kid beds. Rebecca, who has a cold, gets out shortly after the trio’s bedtime. That means Jack has to take care of things when an anxious Randall can’t sleep. Papa Pearson dutifully leads his son back to his room and lies on the floor next to his bed for a while. But when Randall reappears a while later in the living room, Jack agrees with him: “I need you to be brave,” he explains that Kevin and Kate are easier to care for and that he needs at least one of his children is easy. (I mean, he doesn’t say it that way, but you understand it.) Randall, who plays the rules at this early age and does what he asks, stumbles back into bed and stares at the ceiling in fear.

Randall’s sleep problems reappear at college, where he is plagued by nightmares about Rebecca and Jack is still alive. Beth, who is now spending some of her nights in his room, gently nudges him to talk. “I just feel helpless as if I have no control over anything,” he admits. She can understand: she had bad dreams after her father died, but talking to a therapist helped her feel better. He agrees to join her in a mourning group on campus with her, but this plan is dashed – and Randall’s emotional wellbeing is once again suppressed for the benefit of the family – when Kevin calls. Rebecca has canceled the planned birthday dinner because “something is wrong with Kate” and they are on the way to pick him up. (Important to note: At the beginning of the episode we had a pretty intense argument over the phone with Kate and Marc.)

A SHORT THING | “YES, BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SCARY GUY WHO WAS IN RANDALL’S KITCHEN IN THE LAST EPISODE?” You ask? I’ll make it! Randall slowly throws his money clip on the counter and asks the guy to take it and go because he has already triggered a silent alarm. Randall also says he’s a city councilor, and when he notices the man’s knife, he swears, “If you stay, you won’t be able to get past me.” They briefly face each other, then the man grabs the money and runs through the back door while Randall is just trying to breathe in shock and relief.

After the police have checked out the house and apparently nothing is missing, Randall advises them to install a security system. The police add that the intruders often come back the next evening – have fun! – So Randall sends Beth and the girls to a hotel. She wants him to come with them, but he rolls up a laundry list of things to do around the house, and then jokes about how to get her place with Tess’ T-Ball racket and “those weapons” can defend. It would be a lot funnier if we didn’t know that he was actually collapsing. (But it’s still funny.)

When Randall roams the house shortly after two in the morning, he watches the Great British Baking Show and talks to Kevin. Former Manny is at a funeral in Pittsburgh: Apparently, the call from Sophie in the previous episode should have told him that her mother had died. Randall tells him about the break-in, but withdraws when Kevin asks a series of follow-up questions that force Randall to lie about where he came from the night of the crime.

CITY HALL HELL | Even after Beth and the girls have returned, Randall’s insomnia does not go away. Knowing that something is wrong with his boss, Jae-won suggests postponing a possibly controversial town hall meeting with voters. However, Randall firmly believes that things will go on as planned: “I will not let this affect my work.”

The thing is, however, that it affects his work, starting the morning Malik’s father Darnell stops by to discuss the housing costs that Randall supports. He wants Randall to know that rents will increase as condominiums rise in his neighborhood. “And that will hurt a lot of hard-working people.” But Randall is so busy with his phone that rings with notifications of motion sensors he has installed at home that he barely hears. And that ticks Darnell off. “We’re talking in the town hall,” he says, getting up to leave. “Then maybe you listen.”

Randall’s unrest only increases when the days go by. When he and Beth notice that their topaz earrings and cufflinks are missing, which means the robber was in the bedroom while Beth was sleeping (SHUDDER), Randall goes into overdrive. Beth is no less clever, but she realizes that there is something more urgent: she lets her husband pause and acknowledge that everything they plan to do is “a lot for everyone”. She wants both of them to clarify their schedules for the next day and have a real conversation about how to deal with the issues. He agrees.

At the event that night, Randall is scattered and distracted even more from his phone’s notifications. He is shouted at a lot by his voters, who are not influenced by his vague claim that they should simply trust him. Oddly enough, Darnell doesn’t say much.

BROKEN HAND AND A BREAKDOWN | We find out why the next morning: Malik told his father about the break-in, and Darnell realizes that Randall is going through a lot. He is just coming over when Randall wants to start his morning run and gently suggests talking to someone. After all, it helped him. “We men with a certain skin color are not used to talking,” he says. “But that’s therapy, isn’t it? Talking.” Randall interrupted him politely but firmly and said: “I like running very well.”

But does it? Because while Randall is on the run, he sees a man and a woman struggling in a parking lot and barely blinks twice before pulling the guy away and knocking the stuffing out of him. Randall hits the guy so hard that he breaks his hand. Everyone thinks he’s a hero, but Randall seems dazed, and the enthusiastic welcome he gets at work the next morning makes him run home as soon as possible. When he gets there, he closes in his upstairs bathroom, locks the door, and falls apart.

Randall cries and calls Kevin. “I lied, man. I need a hook. I’m not feeling well, ”he sobs and tells his brother that the robber was in the bedroom. “He could have done something to Beth,” he says. “He could have done something to my girls.” Kev immediately understands and trains his brother by breathing slowly to help him calm down.

Randall only asks Kevin to speak to distract him. “I’m the guy who gets you through this,” says Kev, dutifully chatting that he’s “in the middle of the action.” When the camera pulls back, we see that he is lying in bed … and there is something a woman next to him (although we cannot see who it is). “It was a hell of a week,” says Kevin.

It’s your turn! What do you think of the episode? Who do you think is under the covers next to Kevin? Hit the comments with your thoughts!

