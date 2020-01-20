This is the young mother who died in the early hours of the horror crash on A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road

advertisement

This is the young mother who died in an early horror crash on A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road.

After the tragic incident on Sunday (January 19), Kaysha Bell was paid tribute to from the east of Manchester.

The 28-year-old leaves behind a little daughter.

She suffered fatal injuries while driving a VW Polo when it collided with a Skoda at 2:35 a.m.

Unfortunately, Kaysha later died in the hospital.

The driver of the Skoda – a 41-year-old man – was in serious condition last night.

The police have asked witnesses to report. Nobody was arrested.

Kaysha, who is said to have graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University, was honored.

The relief road at Manchester Airport

Members of her family have changed their Facebook profile pictures to pictures of her.

The family friend, Maria Johnson, said: “Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP, Kaysha. Another young life that was taken too early.

“I think of your whole family and your beautiful daughter.”

Charlene Drohan added: “Kaysha, you were one in a million – a great mother for your daughter.

“You will be missed by anyone who knew you.”

Dozens of people paid tribute to Kaysha on Facebook.

Pete Townsend wrote: “RIP, Kaysha. Left early.”

Emma Meecham said, “RIP, Kaysha. God bless your little girl. So sad.”

Jade Roberts added, “So heartbreaking. I’m thinking of my whole family at this sad time. RIP, Kaysha.”

“RIP, Kaysha,” wrote Sarah Rennie.

“You were a pretty, pretty young girl. Taken too early.”

Leia Hylton wrote: “Taken too young.

Kaysha Bell

“My heart is broken for your beautiful daughter. You lived your life for her and made her happy.

“RIP, beautiful.”

Kelly Dodd added, “Absolutely devastating news. RIP, Kaysha.

“Taken too early. I’m thinking of your family at this sad time.”

Kaysha’s relatives were too upset to say anything on Monday morning.

After the incident, PC Suzanne Keenan of the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This tragic incident sadly cost a young woman’s life and left a man with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with her two families in this devastating time.

“Our policemen are working hard to find out what led to the collision, and are asking everyone who has a dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision, and anyone who saw the VW Polo in the moments before the incident to contact the police as soon as possible.

“If you were on Woodford Road and saw the collision or were there in the moments after the incident, please do not hesitate to speak to our officials.”

