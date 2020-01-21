advertisement

This is the teenager who died after being hit by a tram in Oldham.

William John Cooke’s family released an emotional tribute after the tragedy last Friday (January 17).

The 19-year-old died and was fatally injured near the Shaw and Crompton Metrolink stops.

Medic fought to save him, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

William trained with Makin Metal Powders in Rochdale.

His family said in a touching statement that “life will never be the same,” describing his childhood, education, and early professional life.

It read: “William John Cooke was born on June 2, 2000 to Michelle and Chris at the Royal Oldham Hospital and named after his two grandfathers.

“He was the best big brother James, Callum and Alicia could wish for, and was adored by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

William received an advanced training award for progress in mechanical engineering in 2017

(Photo: the Cooke family)

William attended Rushcroft Primary School until the 4th year and then moved to Crompton Primary School. He attended Royton and Crompton Secondary School, where he received his GCSEs and made many friends.

“He then attended Hopwood Hall College on the Middleton campus, where he outdid himself and received a training award for the advancement of mechanical engineering in 2017.

“He worked at McDonald’s before training at Makin Metal Powders in Rochdale. He loved his jobs and colleagues.

“After he was 18, he enjoyed going out with his many friends who were very interested in him at the weekend. His main hobbies were playing and collecting watches.

Friends and family left flowers and cards in honor of William

“In July last year he traveled to Cancun, Mexico with his partner Jordan. He loved the whole vacation, but a highlight for her was swimming with the dolphins.

“Life will never be the same, it was taken too early. Our baby was loved by so many and never failed to brighten up a room with its smile and charm.

“No words will ever express how we feel – broken and empty.

“Spread your wings, son, and light the sky with your smile, forever in our hearts and never to be forgotten. Good night, sleep well, our son.”

Flowers, cards, signs, candles and letters remained at the Metrolink stop in the days after the tragedy.

William’s family and friends have also set up an online crowdfunding site to raise funds to support his parents.

The police are investigating how William got on the tram tracks.

In a statement, GMP said his death was not being suspected.

A tribute was paid to William at the Metrolink stop

The incident was forwarded to the rail accident investigation department.

To make a donation to the crowdfunding site, visit gofundme.com.

