Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research, has seen a lot in his long career on Wall Street, but it looks like the outbreak of the corona virus, which he sees as the greatest risk to this bull market, has made him a little unsettled.

“The longer this virus threat strains the global economy, the greater the risk that at least a correction will take place on the stock market.”

That’s Yardeni, who in an interview on CNBC on Friday points out the possibility of a 10% decline from recent market highs.

As a longtime bull, Yardeni is more hesitant than usual in this market due to the high valuations that further increase the risk. However, this latest catalyst could trigger the shock that gives a noticeable blow, he warned.

“Markets have developed remarkably well given the continuing worrying headlines about cruise ship quarantine and China’s total quarantine due to flight cancellations,” he said. “That has to be disruptive for supply chains.”

Yes, there is no denying that stocks have performed well with the S&P 500

SPX, -0.54%

has increased by around 3% since the beginning of the year, and the four-day winning streak ended even after the decline on Friday. The Dow

DJIA, -0.94%

has risen by 2% since the beginning of the year.

Yardeni, who says he will save money until he has more clarity about the corona virus, remains bullish in the long run.

“Interest rates are so exceptionally low,” he said. “The central banks have basically given no interesting reasons for buying on the bond markets and many reasons for buying on the stock exchange.”

Watch the interview: