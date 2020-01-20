This is the real reason why Oprah Winfrey was never married

advertisement

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most successful women currently working on television in terms of popularity and financial success. Known as the queen of the talk show, Oprah Winfrey had her own talk show that was syndicated and ran for over 25 years. She was North America’s first black multi-billionaire and the richest African American of the 20th century. Despite her professional success, her personal life was closely scrutinized. One reason is that Winfrey never married. In the past, she was careful about the reasons for this. Now she has finally talked about why she is not married.

In an article published in O Magazine, Oprah Winfrey spoke about her relationship with Stedman Graham. Although they have been in a relationship with him since 1986 and Stedman proposed in 1993, the two never made a bond to make their relationship official. Stedman Graham is an educator, author, businessman and podcaster. Shortly after meeting Winfrey in 1986, the couple started their relationship. Shortly after her engagement in 1993, Winfrey began to have doubts about getting married. It didn’t take long for her to realize that she wasn’t interested in marriage at all. Winfrey thought that, although Graham should ask and know that he believed that it was worth making a lifelong commitment, she didn’t want all the elements of marriage. She called these elements daily commitment, effort to maintain married life, compromise and sacrifice.

At the time of her engagement, Winfrey had other priorities in her life. It was at the height of her fame as a talk show host and she wanted to prioritize her career. It was something she knew and that Graham understood. Winfrey added that both believed that if they dared to jump and get married, their relationship would be unlikely to have lasted so long. Although their wedding never happened, Winfrey and Graham have had a long and stable relationship for over 30 years. According to Winfrey, their relationship has taken so long that Graham has an identity different from just being her partner. Another reason she gave them to survive is that they enjoy seeing each other as they accomplish their destiny and purpose. They have supported each other in their efforts during their relationship of over 30 years.

Winfrey said about her partner that he is a very sincere man and that this is something that everyone who meets him has agreed on. She says he is a very positive person who only wants the best for her. Other ways that she has described are immutable, patient, trustworthy, and balanced. Instead of getting married, Winfrey described what she had with Graham as a spiritual partnership. She used the definition of this term by Gary Zuvak, a spiritual teacher, to describe what it means. Zuvak says this is a partnership between peers for the purpose of spiritual growth. Although she hasn’t spoken about her decision not to get married often, Winfrey has dealt with this topic before. She also discussed her decision not to have children. Winfrey has stated that her time as the host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” affected this decision. When she hosted the talk show, she realized that becoming a mother is a lot of responsibility and sacrifice.

As the show host, she witnessed many people whom she described as screwed up, and the reason for this was often that they had parents who did not fully understand the responsibility associated with parenting. Winfrey told People magazine that she didn’t have the ability to divide different aspects of her life like many other women. In the interview, she admitted that she admires and respects women who choose to stay at home with their children, believing that this is a difficult job that she cannot do.

Many may wonder whether Winfrey regrets her decision never to marry or have children, but she says it isn’t. She has no regrets and believes that she has fulfilled her motherly side through her charitable work. This includes her nonprofit project, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for girls in South Africa. Life could have been very different for Winfrey because her start in life was anything but fantastic. She was abused as a child and became pregnant at the age of 14. Unfortunately, her son was born prematurely and died soon after birth. This part of her life was something that kept her hidden from the public for many years. However, a family member passed the information on to the National Enquirer in 1990. Winfrey has since spoken of feeling betrayed by her family for disclosing this information to the media because it was a private matter.

Before meeting Stedman Graham, Oprah Winfrey had several other long-term relationships, none of which resulted in marriage. Composers John Tesh, reporter Lloyd Kramer and film critic Roger Ebert were among those who had a romantic relationship with Winfrey. Now Winfrey is happy with her life and relationship with Graham and still has no intention of marrying the man she loves. The couple live together on their “The Promised Land” estate in Montecito, California. The property is set on 42 acres of oceanfront property against a mountain backdrop. They also own properties in Fisher Island in Florida and Lavallette in New Jersey. Other properties are located in Chicago, Telluride, Hawaii, Antigua, Maui and Orcas Island.

