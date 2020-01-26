This is the Everlane Puffer Coat that Selena Gomez just rocked in NYC

advertisement

Selena Gomez is up again and we couldn’t be happier to see her there. Inspire your talent and confidence and your wardrobe? As flawless as ever. She had such a big year in 2020 when her new album Rare and her new film Dolittle were released just a week apart. We all know what that means: lots of appearances and endless fashion insights!

Recently Gomez was seen in New York with a matching toteme set and sneakers, and we loved how her bold lipstick and hoops helped bring the casual-chic look together. However, what we may have loved most was the amazing spherical coat she was wearing! It rounded off her ensemble perfectly and looked incredibly warm. The best part? We recognized it and knew exactly where to buy it!

Get the Re: Down Sleeping Bag Puffer (traditional retail: $ 395) for only $ 198 from Everlane!

Gomez wore this coat’s bone tint, but we currently have a total of three options, including ocher and black. Everlane’s Re: Down outerwear is simply the best that provides the lightness and warmth of down without the cruelty or negative impact on our planet. That’s why the case is made from 18 renewed plastic bottles and the down is 100% recycled, disinfected, and inspected to give us the brand new look, feel, and construction of the coat – without anything really new!

Hundreds of reviewers love this buffer and say that getting dressed is “like wearing a warm cloud”. They say that it is “extremely well constructed” as well as “trendy” and describe its design as “simple but chic”. The functionality is also seriously supported for winter temperatures because it “stays warm and comfortable even in bad weather”.

Get the Re: Down Sleeping Bag Puffer (traditional retail: $ 395) for only $ 198 from Everlane!

This oversized coat has the comfort of a sleeping bag, but is undoubtedly outerwear. For this reason, it is waterproof and has windproof cuffs as well as an insulated hood and button pockets. Beat that, Comforter! Combine it with the contrasting black zipper and buttons (or to match, if you choose the black version) and it will feel like you are snuggling into bed, but without the crazy head!

The winter weather can be a bit rough, but this buffer coat can withstand temperatures of up to 10 degrees, so we feel prepared for anything. What if we have to refresh ourselves? We can just throw this coat in the washer and dryer and look and feel as good as new! Recycled naturally. Which is better than new, so we’re serious about winning here. We have to thank Gomez for all this inspiration. It is not often that you find such a rare find!

Get the Re: Down Sleeping Bag Puffer (traditional retail: $ 395) for only $ 198 from Everlane!

