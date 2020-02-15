Depending on when you’re planning a trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, your trip may just have gotten more expensive.

Disney

DIS, -0.97%

The prices for single and multi-day tickets as well as annual tickets in the two US resorts were changed this week. The price change is due to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort seeing an influx of visitors thanks to the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions that opened at both resorts last year.

In the past, Disney increased prices at the same time that new rides and attractions opened. Both resorts will experience more new experiences over the next few years, including attractions based on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney Pixar film “Ratatouille” and classic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Do not miss: This mother took her family on a $ 2,200 vacation to Disney World for free

While the timing for ticket price increases generally follows the addition of new attractions, travel experts say that this tends to reflect the increasing demand from guests. “Disney is raising prices because they can,” said Tom Bricker, who owns DisneyTouristBlog.com. “With consumer trust, tall people are willing to spend a lot of money on travel.”

When is the best time to visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World?

With the new ticket prices, the decision when to plan a visit has become a little more difficult to save costs. The dates on which tickets are cheapest and where hotel prices are lowest are not necessarily the same.

For a trip to Disneyland, travelers would likely save the most money they visit between Monday May 11th and Thursday May 14th, Testa said.

“This week has the lowest combination of ticket and hotel prices I can find,” said Len Testa, co-author of “The Inofficial Guide to Walt Disney World” and president of the Touring Plans travel website. “Ticket prices are the lowest ($ 104 / day plus tax), and Disneyland Hotel’s prices are $ 372 / night plus tax, about $ 94 / night less than the next cheapest nights I can find.”

The best time to visit Disneyland is probably May 11-14.

The next cheapest dates are probably weekdays from August 24th to September 7th. Ticket prices are also lowest on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from the last week of April to the third week of May, Testa said. (Disneyland only released ticket prices until June 30th.)

Regardless of when you go, it’s almost always better to visit Disneyland’s theme parks on a weekday. “Weekends are busy and expensive all year round,” said Don Munsil, co-owner of MouseSavers.com, a savings site for theme parks. “Disneyland has a lot more local guests who often stop by on a weekend to hang out, have a churro and do a few things.”

See also: Are you visiting Disneyland’s Star Wars attractions? Save yourself $ 200 by reading the fine print

Many people who travel to Disneyland choose third-party hotels in Anaheim near the theme park because the price of accommodation is cheaper than the Disney-operated hotels. However, guests wishing to stay at these hotels should watch out for conferences that could take place at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center, which may result in price increases.

“There are many more local guests in Disneyland who often stop by on a weekend to rest, have a churro and do a few things.”

—Don Munsil, co-owner of MouseSavers.com

In addition, visitors should watch out for “blackout” dates for the Southern California annual season ticket to Disneyland, as the parks are less crowded with locals these days. While prices of these dates could be higher, the experience could be more enjoyable, Munsil said.

Many of the same rules of thumb apply in Walt Disney World. Days of the week when the school is attended are usually the cheapest times to visit. “The best time to travel to Walt Disney World is August 23 through September 12, 2020,” said Testa. Tickets cost around $ 103 a night for a 4-day pass, and Disney’s hotel prices range from $ 133 to $ 162 a night, plus taxes, at the lowest cost resorts. This is the lowest price of the year.

Other convenient date ranges are September 13 through October 8, October 25 through November 4, November 8 through November 20, and November 28 through December 5.

The summer months can also be quite affordable in Walt Disney World, unlike Disneyland. “Summer at Disney World is generally not as busy as you think because it’s so hot,” said Munsil. “When you’re ready to face the heat and the sun, this can be a pretty nice experience. Just take plenty of sunscreen and a hat and get the most out of the air conditioning.”

Continue reading: Some Disneyland employees say they are struggling with homelessness and food insecurity

Getty Images / iStockphoto

With the latest changes, Disney has now introduced five price tiers for the two types of day passes.

How the ticket prices for Disney theme parks are divided

At Disneyland Resort, the daily prices for theme parks vary depending on the visit date. Disney originally had three price tiers for its two regular day passes, which allow guests to visit a theme park or visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

With the latest changes, Disney has now introduced five price tiers for the two types of day passes. The lowest price – $ 104 for a day pass to a park – remains the same, but prices at the top end have risen. Whether Disneyland’s theme parks are now more expensive on a given day depends on whether they have switched to a higher or lower price level depending on demand.

“Disney has actually increased the spread of the lowest to the highest prices with this increase,” Munsil added. “I see this as Disney’s feeling that their” graduated prices for different days “strategy works, and they deepen the differences to drive more people to the lower levels and balance demand.”

A Disney spokesman said the company offers “flexible ticket options so families can choose what works best for them.”

“Disney increases prices because they can. With the trust of consumers, high people are willing to spend a lot of money on travel. ”

– Tom Bricker, owner of DisneyTouristBlog.com

Prices for all types of multi-day tickets to Disneyland’s theme parks rose between $ 10 and $ 20. With the exception of the Disney Flex Annual Pass ($ 50 plus $ 649 annual price) and the Disney Premier Pass ($ 100 plus $ 2,199 price), Disney only slightly increased prices for most annual steps. Max Pass prices also rose from $ 15 to $ 20, an add-on that allows people to reserve a place for popular attractions.

At Walt Disney World, the company has raised the price of most of its annual passes, with prices ranging between $ 15 and $ 76 – though annual passes remain unchanged for Florida residents.

Continue reading: 10,000 people applied to Disney for 14 unpaid jobs

Prices also changed for single and multi-day tickets, including Park Hopper tickets. Disney did not make the new price ranges available, but said they were available online.

Travelers planning Walt Disney World trips have indicated that prices for some dates appear to have risen nominally by $ 20 to $ 40, Bricker reported. Walt Disney World uses demand-based prices for single and multi-day tickets, with the price per day for multi-day tickets falling. As of February 14, the price of a day pass was between $ 109 and $ 159.

The Park Hopper surcharge costs between $ 65 and $ 85 per ticket, depending on how many days someone visits. You can also purchase additional add-ons to visit Walt Disney World water parks and the NBA Experience.

More tips on saving money when planning a vacation to Walt Disney World or Disneyland

• • Avoid visits during the holidays and school holidays. The theme parks are the most crowded and expensive during the spring break, Thanksgiving week and the week between Christmas and New Year.

• • Pay attention to special events. Both resorts offer special Halloween and Christmas events that require separate entry from your regular parking tickets and passports. In addition, Walt Disney World hosts marathon and other running events in January and February that increase park visits and prices.

• • Consider purchasing from an authorized ticket reseller. Companies like Park Savers and Undercover Tourist sell discounted Walt Disney World and Disneyland tickets that can offer huge savings compared to buying directly from Disney. The Touring Plans website has a calculator that you can use to determine where to get the cheapest tickets for Walt Disney World. If you are buying from a third party, make sure that they are a reputable company to avoid ticket fraud and never buy tickets from websites like eBay

EBAY, + 2.55%.