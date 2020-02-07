What is Valentine’s Day without sharing beautiful moments and giving beautiful gifts for loved ones? Well, Valentine is already in the air with various gift ideas that employ over a billion people, just to make sure they give their loved ones a “sweet Valentine’s Day”.

That’s why this Valentine’s Day instead of your regular gift items and you weren’t sure what to pack for your special friend, colleague or family. Indomie Relish has chosen to add the extra thrill and excitement you’d like to offer to your loved ones with the Indomie Relish Celebration gift box that makes the moment very special.

Each Indomie Relish gift box is a gift and a surprise as it comes with various great vouchers to redeem a bigger surprise. With over a million naira surprises you can win with the only gift box you keep giving away, you can be sure your loved ones will experience a totally surprising moment.

Part of the special Valentine’s Day offer is that you also have the chance to get a full dinner on your full date, as Indomie Relish would treat 7 happy people in 5 big cities (Lagos, Abuja, PHC, Benin & Enugu) at one romantic date when you buy a Relish Celebration gift box.

So on this Valentine’s Day, you can stop the surprises, forget the doubts, and rush to a big shop near you to enjoy your love with the Indomie Relish Celebration gift box.

Sponsored content