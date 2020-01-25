This is no time to party

advertisement

Liverpool may have an excellent season, but manager Jurgen Klopp maintains that there is “no match” in his head.

The Reds are 16 points free at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, need nine more wins to guarantee a first title in 30 years, and have only dropped two points so far.

They are also in the final 16 because they want to defend their Champions League crown and have a fourth round FA Cup match at Sky Bet League One club Shrewsbury to look forward to on Sunday.

But despite all the compliments coming their way, Klopp said this was not the time to celebrate.

“There is no party of 10 percent in my mind, no 15 percent, no eight percent, there is just no party,” he said.

“After the game (Thursday’s 2-1 win at Wolves) we had these little encounters where I told the boys what I think and, to be honest, I had to remind myself to say,” congratulations, the result was excellent “.

“We don’t have time to make assessments, we analyze our next opponent and then we go inside.

“It’s not that we forget what we have to do better. Of course we are all happy with each other; in a good place, that is clear, and we were in a good place last year and the year before when we won nothing.

“We like to work together, work together on improvement and there is still a lot to improve. That is our life.

“Everyone in the past who looked like she was going to win something and then quit was never rewarded in history.

“I don’t think about it, but I think when I look back, it makes sense after the last game, whichever game it will be, because we’re still in two cup games.”

Klopp rests most of his first team stars for the fourth round to Shrewsbury, but does not underestimate their League One hosts.

“Of course it’s hard, that’s really the good thing about a cup match,” he added.

“Shrewsbury qualified in a difficult game, had to play twice, and have been looking forward to this game since they qualified and they knew we would be the opponent.

“The team from the lower division playing on their home field is an advantage, hopefully the field is good – so far I have no idea.

“That’s a good cup and I like that. Is it a test? Yes, maybe, but it’s not like I test the players, it’s a test in general if you play against a team that is fighting the battle of their lives and we have to show how important the next round is to us. “

