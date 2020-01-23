This is how the Super Bowl squares work

advertisement

ROCHESTER, NY. – Now that the Super Bowl is set and anticipation increases, you may see friends or colleagues driving past the Super Bowl fields.

What seems like a complex grid of numbers is actually a fairly simple rating system, and if you participate, you can win a decent amount of money. It is also much more random than a March Madness group, where some knowledge of the sport definitely gives participants an edge.

Although there are several different ways that people can play Super Bowl fields, the following is the most popular among pools with your friends, families or colleagues.

The grids

A standard Super Bowl square is a 10 × 10 grid. Each team playing in the game is assigned to the x and y axes, in this case the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Each corresponding column and row is later assigned a randomly selected numerical value from 1 to 9.

Wait until you have assigned the digits. This is after step two, but this setup gives players 100 chances of winning. Remember to leave a column and a row blank to include the numbers once the field is filled with players (example below).

Fill it out

Once the square bracket is set up, the next step is to simply invite people in, join the pool, or join yourself. The use of online systems is practical because, depending on the software, it can be done electronically or by email. However, you can also fill them out manually if you prefer more traditional methods.

Most fields allow players to choose their cells, but before the numbers are assigned, it’s more of a coincidence that creates a balanced playing field for people who don’t follow football as closely as others.

Assign the numbers

After the players have filled in the fields, they must be filled in with the corresponding numbers in the next step. Many online square settings choose the numerical order for you at random. However, if you do this offline, you only need to interpret the digits to avoid patterns. Like this …

This setup also creates 100 chances of winning for the players. The winner or winners are ultimately determined by the end result of each quarter and the end result of the game.

who wins

In most Super Bowl fields, a winner is determined at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter, the third quarter and the final score. The winner is determined based on the last number in the score of the individual teams. The digits in the table are then compared to determine where the squares cross.

For example, if the result at the end of the first quarter is Chiefs 7, 49ers 3, the first quarter winner would be:

This process would also affect the second and third quarters. If the end result were 49ers 31, Chiefs 24, the end result winner would be:

Although some square formats and payouts vary, the winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive 20% of the pot by default and the final result (fourth quarter) will receive the remaining 40%. Contact the Square Organizer for details.

That’s the heart of the matter, good luck!

