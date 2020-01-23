This is how the stock market developed during the latest virus outbreaks when China's corona virus spread

advertisement

US stock markets have been cautious on recent sessions as investors take a look at a fatal flu outbreak in China that could be declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization within the next 24 hours.

However, measured by market performance during the outbreak of other infectious diseases like SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome Ebola and bird flu, Wall Street investors may have little to fear that this disease will affect a US stock market that ended 2019’s best annual return since Years ago, and 2020 started at or near all-time highs.

Even so, many investors are advising caution regarding the current coronavirus infection, which was first detected in Wuhan City, China, late last year and has reportedly claimed 17 lives, with more than 500 people affected. The virus’ ability to stop travel and harm consumption, particularly in Beijing, are some of the ways an outbreak could have economic effects that could affect the U.S. coasts.

“Epidemics and pandemics are back-door and increase risk, and … they can be fatal,” wrote David Kotok, chairman and CIO at Money Manager Cumberland Advisors, in a research report on Wednesday.

“External shocks can disrupt economic development and abruptly change market sentiment. Not every risk is economic or monetary, ”he wrote.

On Wednesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.03%

slipped almost 10 points, or 0.03%, to 29,186.27 during the S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.03%

closed less than a point or 0.03% at 3,321.75, while the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.14%

The session ended almost 13 points higher, or 0.14%, at 9,383.77.

Investors have recently agreed on the latest information on the spread of the disease. The first US case was reported in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, shifting major US stock indexes from mostly positive daily gains to modest declines at the close on Tuesday.

Despite the recent stock discomfort, the indices were only slightly lower this week.

The extent to which the markets have been largely immune to the corona virus is an indication of Wall Street’s historical response to such outbreaks and the rapid spread of disease.

According to Dow Jones Market Data, after the first appearance of SARS in 2002-2003, the S&P 500 was up 14.59% based on the end-of-month performance of the index in April 2003. About 12 months later The broad market benchmark moved 20.76% to (see attached table):

epidemic end of the month 6-month% change in S&P 12-month change in S&P in% HIV / AIDS June 1981 -0.20 -10.73 pneumonia September 1994 8.22 26.31 SARS April 2003 14.59 20.76 avian flu June 2006 11.66 18.36 dengue fever September 2006 6.36 14, 29 Swine flu April 2009 18.72 35.96 Cholera November 2010 13.95 5.63 MERS May 2013 10.74 17.96 Ebola March 2014 5.34 10.44 Measles / Rubeola December 2014 0.20 -0.73 Zika January 2016 12.03 5.45 Measles / Rubeola June 2019 9.82% N / A —Source: Dow Jones Market Data

According to the WHO and the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, a total of around 8,100 people contracted SARS in 2003. 774 people died.

Regardless, according to reports of the 2006 bird flu virus – a fast-moving pathogen also known as H5N1 – the S & P 500 rose by 11.66% in the six-month period. The market grew 18.36% in the following 12 months.

Global stock performance data is based on data from Charles Schwab, who tracks the MSCI All Countries World Index

892400, -0.41%.

After an epidemic, the index rose on average monthly by 0.4%, in the following six months by 3.1% and a year later by 8.5% (see chart below):

The severity of the virus will ultimately determine the response of the market, and just because indices have managed to stop past outbreaks does not mean that this will be the case this time.

On the one hand, corona virus comes during the important new lunar year, when the trend in Asia is that travel and consumer spending are highest.

“There are concerns that the coronavirus could spread rapidly inside and outside of China, causing economic and market damage. This is particularly important as the journey is in full swing before the Lunar New Year, ”wrote Jeffrey Kleintop, Charles Schwab’s chief strategist for global investments.

In addition, the markets may pass out after breaking records.

“In a stock market where price dynamics are the dominant factor, the impact of changing an external risk vector or natural risk phenomenon increases,” Kotok wrote.

Chinese state media said on Wednesday that the city of Wuhan was canceling outbound flights to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Xinhua official news agency said the city also asked people not to leave Wuhan without specific reasons. Earlier, health officials had asked people in the city to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

In the meantime, WHO announced that its emergency committee on Wednesday was divided over whether the new coronavirus should be classified as an international public health concern. In view of the rapidly developing situation, there will be another meeting on Thursday.

A pandemic could not come at a worse time for China’s weak economy, which slowed to 6.1% of annual growth last year. This is evident from the gross domestic product figures released last Friday, which reflected the lowest figure for Beijing in almost three decades.

“The upcoming Lunar New Year … could accelerate the spread of the virus and its economic impact,” wrote Wells Fargo Securities analysts led by Jay Bryson in a Wednesday report.

And travel-related stocks have had success so far this week.

Shares in Priceline.com parent company Booking Holdings Inc.

BKNG, + 0.49%

fell 2.6% this week. Expedia Group Inc. shares

EXPE, -0.13%

lost 1.6% and TripAdvisor Inc. shares

TRIP, -0.74%

fell by 2.2% in the reporting period.

Airlines shares are also largely lower with United Airlines Holdings Inc.

UAL, -2.86%

7.1% off Wednesday closing from Delta Air Lines Inc.

DAL, -1.16%

are from 3.9% and American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL, + 0.44%

lost 3.8% over the same period.

Read: The corona virus has spread so far and so quickly in the United States

However, it is expected that the impact on Asia and the rest of the world will be short-lived if the virus spread is limited.

“If we use the SARS epidemic as a clue, the economic impact of the current corona virus is likely to be temporary,” said the Wells analysts.

However, experts emphasize that it is important not to generalize the potential for unexpected consequences of epidemics on economies and markets.

“We cannot draw firm conclusions about the impact of pandemics on stock market performance. The stock markets react unpredictably to the unknown. However, such events should not be viewed in isolation, but should be viewed in conjunction with other prevailing market conditions, ”said a 2006 report commissioned by Fidelity Investments and quoted by Bloomberg News.

check-out: What the 2003 SARS epidemic says about the possible effects of the Chinese corona virus on oil and metals

